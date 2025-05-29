An iconic day in Sunderland shipyard history: End of an era at Thompson's
It was the day which saw the end of an era from the North Sands yard of Thompson’s. It was a huge affair and it saw the Badagry Palm head down the slipway.
The last to be built
The 16,350-ton cargo ship was pictured being taken by the tugs after going down the ways.
She was named by Mrs D S Williams, wife of a director of A.U.C. International Ltd, which was the parent company of Palm Lane.
Badagry Palm was the last cargo ship to be built at the yard.
A report in the Sunderland Echo at the time said: “Even if new orders were won, it would take time to progress the work through to the building berth.
Glimmer of hope was dashed
“While Sunderland Shipbuilders are talking to a number of owners at the moment, there is nothing firm at present,” said James Gilfillan, chairman of the shipbuilders.
He said there had been a revival of interest in bulk carriers, and talks were taking place with potential customers on various designs.
Mr Gilfillan said there was a particular interest in the 31,000 tons deadweight design produced by Sunderland Shipbuilders. Two ships were built for Comben Longstaff, propelled by the new turbo-charged four-cylinder J Engine.
Demolished for housing
But the hopes of a new era for the yard fell by the wayside. The North Sands site was put on to a care and maintenance basis.
Seven years later, it was reactivated for the building of a crane barge but it would turn out to be the last construction at the yard which was demolished to make way for housing.
