One of the saddest days in Sunderland shipyard history happened in May 1979.

It was the day which saw the end of an era from the North Sands yard of Thompson’s. It was a huge affair and it saw the Badagry Palm head down the slipway.

The last to be built

The 16,350-ton cargo ship was pictured being taken by the tugs after going down the ways.

She was named by Mrs D S Williams, wife of a director of A.U.C. International Ltd, which was the parent company of Palm Lane.

Badagry Palm was the last cargo ship to be built at the yard.

A report in the Sunderland Echo at the time said: “Even if new orders were won, it would take time to progress the work through to the building berth.

The 16,350 ton deadweight Badagry Palm pictured on her launch day in May, 1979. | Sunderland Echo

Glimmer of hope was dashed

“While Sunderland Shipbuilders are talking to a number of owners at the moment, there is nothing firm at present,” said James Gilfillan, chairman of the shipbuilders.

He said there had been a revival of interest in bulk carriers, and talks were taking place with potential customers on various designs.

Mrs D S Williams. wife of a director of A.U.C. International Ltd, the parent company of Palm Lane, pictured launching the Badagry Palm. | se

Mr Gilfillan said there was a particular interest in the 31,000 tons deadweight design produced by Sunderland Shipbuilders. Two ships were built for Comben Longstaff, propelled by the new turbo-charged four-cylinder J Engine.

Demolished for housing

But the hopes of a new era for the yard fell by the wayside. The North Sands site was put on to a care and maintenance basis.

Seven years later, it was reactivated for the building of a crane barge but it would turn out to be the last construction at the yard which was demolished to make way for housing.

