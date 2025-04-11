But we want to know which of these factories you worked in back in the day.

Was it the shipyards of Bartrams or Thompsons, the Pyrex plant, Plesseys or Brian Mills. They’re all here in a selection of memories from the Sunderland Echo archives.

Maybe it was Perdio or British Ropes. Have a look at a selection of Sunderland workplaces we remember from the past.

1 . Lumley Bricks Bricks are stacked in a chamber of the kiln to undergo a drying and firing process at Lumley Bricks in April 1956. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2 . CW Wilson Grinding glass and silvering mirrors at C W Wilson and Sons, Glass Merchants of High Street, Sunderland in 1952. | se Photo: SE Photo Sales

3 . Brian Mills in Sunderland Ledger clerks speed the mail order business of Brian Mills. Remember it? | se Photo: se Photo Sales