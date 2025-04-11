13 factories you could have worked at in Sunderland's past - but not now

By Chris Cordner

Published 11th Apr 2025, 12:33 BST

What a rich history of industrial heritage we have on Wearside.

But we want to know which of these factories you worked in back in the day.

Was it the shipyards of Bartrams or Thompsons, the Pyrex plant, Plesseys or Brian Mills. They’re all here in a selection of memories from the Sunderland Echo archives.

Maybe it was Perdio or British Ropes. Have a look at a selection of Sunderland workplaces we remember from the past.

Bricks are stacked in a chamber of the kiln to undergo a drying and firing process at Lumley Bricks in April 1956.

1. Lumley Bricks

Bricks are stacked in a chamber of the kiln to undergo a drying and firing process at Lumley Bricks in April 1956. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Grinding glass and silvering mirrors at C W Wilson and Sons, Glass Merchants of High Street, Sunderland in 1952.

2. CW Wilson

Grinding glass and silvering mirrors at C W Wilson and Sons, Glass Merchants of High Street, Sunderland in 1952. | se Photo: SE

Ledger clerks speed the mail order business of Brian Mills. Remember it?

3. Brian Mills in Sunderland

Ledger clerks speed the mail order business of Brian Mills. Remember it? | se Photo: se

Glass tubes at Pyrex and here is that famous Sunderland institution in March 1966.

4. Pyrex in 1966

Glass tubes at Pyrex and here is that famous Sunderland institution in March 1966. | se

