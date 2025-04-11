But we want to know which of these factories you worked in back in the day.
Was it the shipyards of Bartrams or Thompsons, the Pyrex plant, Plesseys or Brian Mills. They’re all here in a selection of memories from the Sunderland Echo archives.
Maybe it was Perdio or British Ropes. Have a look at a selection of Sunderland workplaces we remember from the past.
1. Lumley Bricks
Bricks are stacked in a chamber of the kiln to undergo a drying and firing process at Lumley Bricks in April 1956. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. CW Wilson
Grinding glass and silvering mirrors at C W Wilson and Sons, Glass Merchants of High Street, Sunderland in 1952. | se Photo: SE
3. Brian Mills in Sunderland
Ledger clerks speed the mail order business of Brian Mills. Remember it? | se Photo: se
4. Pyrex in 1966
Glass tubes at Pyrex and here is that famous Sunderland institution in March 1966. | se
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.