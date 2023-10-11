Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They're the golden achievers who made the Echo headlines - from the country's oldest HGV driver to a stalwart union member.

Meet 5 Sunderland people who proved you're never too old to accomplish great things.

Still driving HGVs at 80

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And once you have read through their stories, get in touch to tell us about the pensioners who have achieved great things in your family.

Let's start with 80 year old Robert Curry who was Britain's oldest HGV class1 licence holder in year 2000. Here he is behind the wheel.

Robert Curry - king of the roads at 80 in 2000.

And here's Archie Hunt who was pictured when he was 100. He was the oldest member of the GMB union at the time.

Art with a mining theme

Joining him for the photo in 2003 was branch secretary Stanley Bexendell and Philip Baxendell who was the youngest branch member and had been in the GMB for 7 months.

Archie Hunt with GMB branch secretary Stanley Bexendell and young branch member Philip Baxendell.

Jenny Oates, 83, had reason to celebrate in 2003.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was the oldest member of the Vane Tempest Ladies Club and got to cut the club's 30th anniversary cake with chairperson Iris Hudson.

Vane Tempest Ladies Club oldest member Jenny Oates had a day of celebration in 2003.

George Westgarth was loving life 20 years ago when he was spotlighted as the North East's oldest active artist in the region.

Have a look at his excellent tribute to the region's mining heritage.

George Westgarth's excellent artwork in 2003.

Meet Kitty Lucas.

A day with Princess Anne

Princess Anne did just that in 1987 when she came to a Townswomen's Guild art and craft exhibition at the Roker Hotel.

The oldest member of the Guild was Kitty who was 91 at the time when she met royalty.