Seven Sunderland pubs which are up for sale, and how they looked in years past

Let’s raise a toast to all these scenes inside Sunderland pubs which are now up for sale.

The search is on for new owners of pubs and clubs including The Mountain Daisy, The Point, the Halfway House and The Albion in Roker, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

We have memories from those locals in years gone by, as well as Bar Justice and The Railway also get our attention.

Have a look and see who you can recognise.

1. Last orders for memories

Steels team which won the Echo Quiz Cup in Seaham Conservative Club in 1975. The club is on the market with Rightmove and Savills Manchester with an asking price of £250,000

2. Seaham Conservative Club from 1975

Steels team which won the Echo Quiz Cup in Seaham Conservative Club in 1975. The club is on the market with Rightmove and Savills Manchester with an asking price of £250,000

Four Southwick lads had their hair removed at the Halfway House in 1997 to raise funds for the baby unit at Sunderland General Hospital. It is on the market with Sidney Phillips Limited, Northern and Rightmove with an asking price of £275,000.

3. Hair raising in the Halfway House

Four Southwick lads had their hair removed at the Halfway House in 1997 to raise funds for the baby unit at Sunderland General Hospital. It is on the market with Sidney Phillips Limited, Northern and Rightmove with an asking price of £275,000.

Debbie Alexander and Laura Hindhaugh were having great fun in The Point in 2005. It is up for sale with Rightmove, Christie and Co and Bradley Hall.

4. To The Point in 2005

Debbie Alexander and Laura Hindhaugh were having great fun in The Point in 2005. It is up for sale with Rightmove, Christie and Co and Bradley Hall.

