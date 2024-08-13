Seven Sunderland pubs which are up for sale, and how they looked in years past

We have memories from those locals in years gone by, as well as Bar Justice and The Railway also get our attention.
Have a look and see who you can recognise.
1. Last orders for memories
A retro round in pubs which are up for sale from the Mountain Daisy to The Point. | se
2. Seaham Conservative Club from 1975
Steels team which won the Echo Quiz Cup in Seaham Conservative Club in 1975.
The club is on the market with Rightmove and Savills Manchester with an asking price of £250,000 | se
3. Hair raising in the Halfway House
Four Southwick lads had their hair removed at the Halfway House in 1997 to raise funds for the baby unit at Sunderland General Hospital. It is on the market with Sidney Phillips Limited, Northern and Rightmove with an asking price of £275,000. | se
4. To The Point in 2005
Debbie Alexander and Laura Hindhaugh were having great fun in The Point in 2005.
It is up for sale with Rightmove, Christie and Co and Bradley Hall. | se
