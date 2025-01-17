They had other uses such as a boys club, block of flats and a fitness centre.

Their alternative history comes to us courtesy of Ron Lawson, from Sunderland Antiquarian Society and who has shared a part of his huge photo selection.

Ron gets our thanks once more for another great feature from his own archive of 11,500 photos.

To find out more about the history of Sunderland, visit the society’s Facebook page or its website at www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

1 . The Lambton Arms Now a block of offices but here is the Lambton Arms in October 1992.

2 . Grindon Mill The Grindon Mill was a well-known Sunderland pub which later re-opened as a round-the-clock fitness centre and dance studio.

3 . Bridge Hotel What a long history the Bridge Hotel had, from 1797 to 1998. Ron told us: "It was eventually taken over by the local authority and turned into offices."

4 . Skiff Inn Over on Peacock Street/Beach Street, you would find the Skiff Inn until 1936. After that, it became a boys club.