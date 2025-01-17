All these retro Sunderland pubs had another use: See if you can work out what they were

All these buildings were also Sunderland pubs at one time.

They had other uses such as a boys club, block of flats and a fitness centre.

Their alternative history comes to us courtesy of Ron Lawson, from Sunderland Antiquarian Society and who has shared a part of his huge photo selection.

Ron gets our thanks once more for another great feature from his own archive of 11,500 photos.

To find out more about the history of Sunderland, visit the society’s Facebook page or its website at www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

Now a block of offices but here is the Lambton Arms in October 1992. Photo: Ron Lawson.

1. The Lambton Arms

Now a block of offices but here is the Lambton Arms in October 1992. Photo: Ron Lawson. | Ron Lawson Photo: Ron Lawson

The Grindon Mill was a well-known Sunderland pub which later re-opened as a round-the-clock fitness centre and dance studio. Photo: Ron Lawson.

2. Grindon Mill

The Grindon Mill was a well-known Sunderland pub which later re-opened as a round-the-clock fitness centre and dance studio. Photo: Ron Lawson. | Ron Lawson Photo: Ron Lawson

What a long history the Bridge Hotel had, from 1797 to 1998. Ron told us: "It was eventually taken over by the local authority and turned into offices." Photo: Ron Lawson.

3. Bridge Hotel

What a long history the Bridge Hotel had, from 1797 to 1998. Ron told us: "It was eventually taken over by the local authority and turned into offices." Photo: Ron Lawson. | Ron Lawson

Over on Peacock Street/Beach Street, you would find the Skiff Inn until 1936. After that, it became a boys club. Photo: Ron Lawson JP.

4. Skiff Inn

Over on Peacock Street/Beach Street, you would find the Skiff Inn until 1936. After that, it became a boys club. Photo: Ron Lawson JP. | Ron Lawson

