Monkwearmouth’s lost pubs get our attention in this photo spotlight - but which would have been ideal for a New Year night out.

Historian Ron Lawson, from Sunderland Antiquarian Society, guides us through nine former venues you might have considered on December 31 in years gone by.

See if you agree with these great choices.

Here's a reminder of the Bay Hotel which traded from 1936 for 67 years.

1. Bay Hotel

Here's a reminder of the Bay Hotel which traded from 1936 for 67 years. | Ron Lawson

The Borough was a hostelry in Yorke Street from 1841 to 1959.

2. The Borough

The Borough was a hostelry in Yorke Street from 1841 to 1959. | Ron Lawson

The Cricketers Arms in Pilgrim Street was a favourite with drinkers from 1871 to 1976.

3. Cricketers Arms

The Cricketers Arms in Pilgrim Street was a favourite with drinkers from 1871 to 1976. | Ron Lawson

The Clipper Ship finally closed in 1962 after 104 years of trading in Victor Street.

4. Clipper Ship

The Clipper Ship finally closed in 1962 after 104 years of trading in Victor Street. | Ron Lawson

