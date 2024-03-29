Seven times animals made the news in Sunderland, from an 11ft python to a curious crow

Barney the owl, Breeze the lamb and Alfie the parrot

By Chris Cordner
Published 29th Mar 2024, 11:19 GMT

They were cute, quirky and made a stir. That's the pets which grabbed the Echo headlines over the years.

Here are seven of them including an adventurous owl, an adorable lamb and a newly born chinchilla.

They were newspaper stars between 1987 and 2011.

Have a look at these Echo archive photos and then tell us about the pets you've had which were always creating their own news.

1. Pets in the news

Len Maidment with the one-day old chinchilla which was born to parents George and Mildred in Len's pet shop in 1987.

2. Cheers to this chinchilla memory

It was Pet Week at Millfield Nursery School in 1989 and Jennifer McBride, 4 took in her 11 foot python.

3. A python for a pet

Alfie the parrot made the headlines when he kept returning to the Murton home of George Collings in 2006.

4. What's it all about, Alfie

