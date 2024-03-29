They were cute, quirky and made a stir. That's the pets which grabbed the Echo headlines over the years.
Here are seven of them including an adventurous owl, an adorable lamb and a newly born chinchilla.
They were newspaper stars between 1987 and 2011.
Have a look at these Echo archive photos and then tell us about the pets you've had which were always creating their own news.
1. Pets in the news
The quirkiest pet stories from the Echo archives.
2. Cheers to this chinchilla memory
Len Maidment with the one-day old chinchilla which was born to parents George and Mildred in Len's pet shop in 1987.
3. A python for a pet
It was Pet Week at Millfield Nursery School in 1989 and Jennifer McBride, 4 took in her 11 foot python.
4. What's it all about, Alfie
Alfie the parrot made the headlines when he kept returning to the Murton home of George Collings in 2006.
