News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Faces from 2010 and 2011: Sunderland people who had their say

They shared views on driving, trains and men's health

By Chris Cordner
Published 27th Feb 2024, 16:36 GMT

We are indebted to the people of Sunderland who have shared their opinions with us over the years.

Here are 9 photos of locals who had a view on everything from men's health to driving in 2010 and 2011.

Trains and the attractions of Sunderland were also discussed.

Relive those retro moments from the Echo archives once more.

Faces from Sunderland in 2010 and 2011. See how many you recognise.

1. Views from the past

Faces from Sunderland in 2010 and 2011. See how many you recognise.

Photo Sales
Helene Blakebrough with her mum Amy Fenbow. In 2010, they talked about trains from Sunderland to London.

2. A Capital discussion

Helene Blakebrough with her mum Amy Fenbow. In 2010, they talked about trains from Sunderland to London.

Photo Sales
Sunderland's modernised railway station had Tom Purvis smiling in 2010.

3. Smiles from Tom

Sunderland's modernised railway station had Tom Purvis smiling in 2010.

Photo Sales
Dave and Dorothy Gracey had trains on their minds in an interview in 2010.

4. A platform for discussion

Dave and Dorothy Gracey had trains on their minds in an interview in 2010.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PeopleSunderlandNostalgia