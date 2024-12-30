My choices for a 1980s New Year night out in Sunderland

Here’s a colour photo selection of pubs which we remember from the 1980s.
See if any of them would have been your choice for a New Year’s Eve night out. Then tell us more by emailing [email protected]
1. Dray and Horses
The Dray and Horses, at Thompson Road and Carley Hill Road, was overshadowed by Hahnemann Court in Sunderland. It was open from 1969 to 2005. | Ron Lawson
2. The Albion Hotel
The Albion Hotel in Sunderland Road. It served the public from 1871 to 2006. | Ron Lawson
3. Carringtons
Carringtons was a short-lived venue which was open from 1988 to 1991. | Ron Lawson
4. The Schooner
Here is The Schooner in a 1989 photo. It served the area from 1966 to 1994. | Ron Lawson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.