My choices for a 1980s New Year night out in Sunderland

Drink in the memories of the Duck and Kangaroo, Dray and Horses and Carringtons.

Here’s a colour photo selection of pubs which we remember from the 1980s.

They come to us courtesy of Ron Lawson, from Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

See if any of them would have been your choice for a New Year’s Eve night out. Then tell us more by emailing [email protected]

The Dray and Horses, at Thompson Road and Carley Hill Road, was overshadowed by Hahnemann Court in Sunderland. It was open from 1969 to 2005.

1. Dray and Horses

| Ron Lawson

The Albion Hotel in Sunderland Road. It served the public from 1871 to 2006.

2. The Albion Hotel

| Ron Lawson

Carringtons was a short-lived venue which was open from 1988 to 1991.

3. Carringtons

| Ron Lawson

Here is The Schooner in a 1989 photo. It served the area from 1966 to 1994.

4. The Schooner

| Ron Lawson

