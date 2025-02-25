11 landmarks we saw in Sunderland in the 1990s - but not now

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 25th Feb 2025, 10:24 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 11:15 BST

Wearside was once filled with these striking landmarks but all that changed 30 years ago.

Just think. A walk through Sunderland could once have included all of these buildings and structures, from Roker Park to the Gilley Law chimney.

Tell us if you watched as the D shaft tower came down at Wearmouth pit, the Garths were bulldozed in the East End or Books Fashions became part of the past.

Re-live it all courtesy of these memories from the Sunderland Echo archives.

A view of Silksworth Row including Connie's and Holly's but it was all being demolished in February 1991.

1. End of the road in Silksworth Row

A view of Silksworth Row including Connie's and Holly's but it was all being demolished in February 1991.

The demolition of the shipyard known to many as Austin and Pickersgill was due to start on February 14, 1991.

2. A demolition scene from 1991

The demolition of the shipyard known to many as Austin and Pickersgill was due to start on February 14, 1991.

Work on demolishing Books in Vine Place was getting under way when this photo was taken in 1991.

3. Books Fashions

Work on demolishing Books in Vine Place was getting under way when this photo was taken in 1991.

A lone chimney was all that remained of the old Sunderland forge when this photo was taken in April 1991.

4. Sunderland Forge

A lone chimney was all that remained of the old Sunderland forge when this photo was taken in April 1991.

