Just think. A walk through Sunderland could once have included all of these buildings and structures, from Roker Park to the Gilley Law chimney.

Tell us if you watched as the D shaft tower came down at Wearmouth pit, the Garths were bulldozed in the East End or Books Fashions became part of the past.

Re-live it all courtesy of these memories from the Sunderland Echo archives.

End of the road in Silksworth Row A view of Silksworth Row including Connie's and Holly's but it was all being demolished in February 1991.

A demolition scene from 1991 The demolition of the shipyard known to many as Austin and Pickersgill was due to start on February 14, 1991.

Books Fashions Work on demolishing Books in Vine Place was getting under way when this photo was taken in 1991.