Just think. A walk through Sunderland could once have included all of these buildings and structures, from Roker Park to the Gilley Law chimney.
Tell us if you watched as the D shaft tower came down at Wearmouth pit, the Garths were bulldozed in the East End or Books Fashions became part of the past.
Re-live it all courtesy of these memories from the Sunderland Echo archives.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.