13 tasty Sunderland food scenes as we celebrate International Picnic Day in style

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Jun 2025, 09:44 BST

Happy International Picnic Day everyone! Let’s celebrate with a sausage roll, sandwich, pork pie and a refreshing drink.

And while you are at it, why not enjoy 13 of the best picnic pictures we found in the Sunderland Echo archives.

They stretch from 1967 to 2024 and take us from Pennywell to Penshaw and High View Nursery to Horden.

Relaxing with a picnic at the Sunderland Air Day in 1967.

1. A great day out

Relaxing with a picnic at the Sunderland Air Day in 1967. | se

This photo was taken at the Teddy Bear's picnic at Shotton Hall in Peterlee in 2003. Recognise anyone?

2. Picnic time at Shotton Hall

This photo was taken at the Teddy Bear's picnic at Shotton Hall in Peterlee in 2003. Recognise anyone? | se Photo: TC

A flashback to 2005 when High View nursery held a Teddy Bears' picnic to raise money for Children in Need.

3. Time for Teddies

A flashback to 2005 when High View nursery held a Teddy Bears' picnic to raise money for Children in Need. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Seaham Harbour Nursery had great fun with their Teddy Bear's Picnic in 2008.

4. Seaham Harbour Nursery had great fun with their Teddy Bear's Picnic in 2008.

Seaham Harbour Nursery had great fun with their Teddy Bear's Picnic in 2008. | se

