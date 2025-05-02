We’ve combined them with these great Sunderland Echo archive memories of our own wonderfully warm Wearside.
The research was commissioned by A.F. Blakemore, the parent company of SPAR and here are some of the favourites, accompanied by our local twist.
1. A great day out
Relaxing with a picnic at the Sunderland Air Day in 1967.
But one very specific part of a picnic was picked out in the poll. It is the chequered rugs. | se
2. Perfect time for a paddle
These children enjoyed themselves in the children's bathing pool at Roker in August 1952.
But it's the paddling pools in your back garden which you love filling up - according to the poll. | se
3. Camping memories
These young Wearsiders enjoy an early lunch of new potatoes at their camp near South Hylton in 1954. But it's actually listening to the rain from inside your tent which makes it onto the list as one of the best things to do in Summer. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Pictured at the garden party
A garden party at Seaham Hall organised by Seaham New Life Trust. They're your second favourite thing to do in the Summer. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
