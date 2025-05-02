13 things you love about a Sunderland Summer - in retro pictures

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 2nd May 2025, 09:30 BST

What do you love most about Summer? A new poll has listed some of the traditionally British things we adore in the hotter weather.

We’ve combined them with these great Sunderland Echo archive memories of our own wonderfully warm Wearside.

The research was commissioned by A.F. Blakemore, the parent company of SPAR and here are some of the favourites, accompanied by our local twist.

Relaxing with a picnic at the Sunderland Air Day in 1967. But one very specific part of a picnic was picked out in the poll. It is the chequered rugs.

1. A great day out

Relaxing with a picnic at the Sunderland Air Day in 1967. But one very specific part of a picnic was picked out in the poll. It is the chequered rugs. | se

These children enjoyed themselves in the children's bathing pool at Roker in August 1952. But it's the paddling pools in your back garden which you love filling up - according to the poll.

2. Perfect time for a paddle

These children enjoyed themselves in the children's bathing pool at Roker in August 1952. But it's the paddling pools in your back garden which you love filling up - according to the poll. | se

These young Wearsiders enjoy an early lunch of new potatoes at their camp near South Hylton in 1954. But it's actually listening to the rain from inside your tent which makes it onto the list as one of the best things to do in Summer.

3. Camping memories

These young Wearsiders enjoy an early lunch of new potatoes at their camp near South Hylton in 1954. But it's actually listening to the rain from inside your tent which makes it onto the list as one of the best things to do in Summer. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

A garden party at Seaham Hall organised by Seaham New Life Trust. They're your second favourite thing to do in the Summer.

4. Pictured at the garden party

A garden party at Seaham Hall organised by Seaham New Life Trust. They're your second favourite thing to do in the Summer. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

