One man's lifetime of memories: All captured in a fascinating Sunderland talk

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 14th Jan 2025, 11:26 GMT
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 11:29 GMT
A Sunderland historian - who had the ear of the likes of Sir Winston Churchill and Harold Macmillan - will be in the spotlight at a talk this week.

Peter Liddle, a former university lecturer, has interviewed thousands of people in his life and that also includes Barnes Wallis who invented the bouncing bomb.

British aviation engineer Sir Barnes Neville Wallis.(Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)British aviation engineer Sir Barnes Neville Wallis.(Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
British aviation engineer Sir Barnes Neville Wallis.(Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images) | Evening Standard/Getty Images

Talk is vividly illustrated

He has been lined up as the speaker for the January instalment of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society monthly illustrated talks.

It will be held on Thursday, January 16, in the Bethany Hall in the Bede Tower in Ryhope Road.

Peter Liddle who will give the January illustrated talk at Sunderland Antiquarian Society.Peter Liddle who will give the January illustrated talk at Sunderland Antiquarian Society.
Peter Liddle who will give the January illustrated talk at Sunderland Antiquarian Society. | other 3rd party

Doors open at 6.40pm for the talk which starts at 7.30pm and Antiquarian Society secretary Philip Curtis said: “All are welcome. There is disabled access.

Historian Philip Curtis from Sunderland Antiquarian Society.Historian Philip Curtis from Sunderland Antiquarian Society.
Historian Philip Curtis from Sunderland Antiquarian Society. | se

‘It should be a fascinating evening’

“The talk is well illustrated and its title is A Lifetime In History’.

‘Peter is a well known historian, lecturer and author and it should be a fascinating evening’

Admission is £2 for members and £3 for non-members.

You can find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

Sunderland Antiquarian Society which is holding its new season of illustrated talks.Sunderland Antiquarian Society which is holding its new season of illustrated talks.
Sunderland Antiquarian Society which is holding its new season of illustrated talks. | other 3rd party

You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

And to become a member, email [email protected]

