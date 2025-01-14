One man's lifetime of memories: All captured in a fascinating Sunderland talk
Peter Liddle, a former university lecturer, has interviewed thousands of people in his life and that also includes Barnes Wallis who invented the bouncing bomb.
He has been lined up as the speaker for the January instalment of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society monthly illustrated talks.
It will be held on Thursday, January 16, in the Bethany Hall in the Bede Tower in Ryhope Road.
Doors open at 6.40pm for the talk which starts at 7.30pm and Antiquarian Society secretary Philip Curtis said: “All are welcome. There is disabled access.
“The talk is well illustrated and its title is A Lifetime In History’.
Admission is £2 for members and £3 for non-members.
You can find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.
You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org
And to become a member, email [email protected]
