Every day is a school day, the saying goes, and we reckon you won’t know this unusual fact - that sweaty socks were once used to treat illnesses in Sunderland.

Philip Curtis, from Sunderland Antiquarian Society, has shared another of his great features on Wearside’s past.

And this one focuses on the old remedies that grandmothers used to use to cure everything from colds to constipation.

In the days before the National Health Service, Sunderland’s families sometimes struggled to pay for health treatments.

And that meant it was often the grandmothers of the family who came up with their own home-made help.

Constipation was a common complaint and one remedy was syrup of figs, but failing that castor oil or senna pod tea was recommended.

A sore throat was treated by slowly sucking a sugar lump soaked in vinegar or by wearing a sweaty sock which was tied around the patient’s neck for about 12 hours.

Clearing of the blood was tackled with a dose of sulphur mixed into black treacle.

However, if it was too late and a boil had already formed, a glass bottle was heated in an oven and then the bottle mouth was placed over the boil.

A spelk was treated with a poultice of equal parts of soap and sugar.

Cures for warts included rubbing the top of the wart regularly with a radish, snapping a dandelion stem and touching the growth with the white sap.

Headaches were supposed to be relieved by soaking brown paper in vinegar and tying it around the head.

A sty on the eyelid was often dispersed with a constant application of boracic powder dissolved in warm distilled water.

Two of the most used remedies seem to have been the bread poultice, which was often used to draw out splinters and boils and the use of a whole clove, which would be stuck into a tooth cavity to ease pain.

