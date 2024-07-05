How England need to do it as we remember support in Sunderland in 2004 while fan prepare for a Swiss encounter
Staff at Npower did not just back the Three Lions as they got ready to take on Switzerland in Euro 2004.
Sven-sational at Npower
They got a load of Sven Goran Eriksson masks and a tactics chart to show their love for the manager.
All the emotions at the Lambton Worm
England won 3-0 that day with a young Wayne Rooney bagging a brace.
It certainly made up for the heartache which happened days earlier when France scored a late winner in a 2-1 encounter with England.
The TVs were on during worktime at Budget at Sunderland Enterprise Park where management were all for staff taking time to watch the match.
But what do you remember about the 2004 tournament? And what special plans do you have to show your love of England in their latest battle against Switzerland?
