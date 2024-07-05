How England need to do it as we remember support in Sunderland in 2004 while fan prepare for a Swiss encounter

By Chris Cordner
Published 5th Jul 2024, 12:11 BST
Here’s a Sven-sational reminder of England fans getting into the Euro spirit 20 years ago.

Staff at Npower did not just back the Three Lions as they got ready to take on Switzerland in Euro 2004.

Sven-sational at Npower

A Sven special from the staff at Npower who got ready to cheer on England against Switzerland at Euro 2004.A Sven special from the staff at Npower who got ready to cheer on England against Switzerland at Euro 2004.
A Sven special from the staff at Npower who got ready to cheer on England against Switzerland at Euro 2004. | se

They got a load of Sven Goran Eriksson masks and a tactics chart to show their love for the manager.

All the emotions at the Lambton Worm

England won 3-0 that day with a young Wayne Rooney bagging a brace.

It certainly made up for the heartache which happened days earlier when France scored a late winner in a 2-1 encounter with England.

Agony for these England fans as the team lose 2-1 to France at Euro 2004. They were pictured in the Lambton Worm.Agony for these England fans as the team lose 2-1 to France at Euro 2004. They were pictured in the Lambton Worm.
Agony for these England fans as the team lose 2-1 to France at Euro 2004. They were pictured in the Lambton Worm. | se

The TVs were on during worktime at Budget at Sunderland Enterprise Park where management were all for staff taking time to watch the match.

Brilliant times at Budget where staff got to watch Euro 2004 during work time.Brilliant times at Budget where staff got to watch Euro 2004 during work time.
Brilliant times at Budget where staff got to watch Euro 2004 during work time. | se

But what do you remember about the 2004 tournament? And what special plans do you have to show your love of England in their latest battle against Switzerland?

Share them by emailing [email protected]

