Let’s hope we don’t have to go through as many emotions as these fans did in Sunderland in 2004.

Vision was packed for a night of TV coverage as England took on Portugal in the Euros 20 years ago.

Have a browse through our photos and then get in touch with your own recollections.

1 . Ready for the match Settling in for a night of football on the telly at Vision. | se Photo Sales

2 . High hopes Twenty years ago this month and this was the scene in Vision. | se Photo Sales

3 . What a start for England Look at the scenes as England score the opening goal of the match. | se Photo Sales

4 . Living through every emotion A game of high emotion. Tell us if you were there. | se Photo Sales