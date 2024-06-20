Pictures of fans cheering on England from Vision in Sunderland in Euro 2004

Published 20th Jun 2024, 15:23 BST

Here we go again with another day of England in Euro action.

Let’s hope we don’t have to go through as many emotions as these fans did in Sunderland in 2004.

Vision was packed for a night of TV coverage as England took on Portugal in the Euros 20 years ago.

Look at the drama as our Echo photographer captured memories of joy, agony, and tension.

Have a browse through our photos and then get in touch with your own recollections.

Settling in for a night of football on the telly at Vision.

1. Ready for the match

Settling in for a night of football on the telly at Vision. | se

Twenty years ago this month and this was the scene in Vision.

2. High hopes

Twenty years ago this month and this was the scene in Vision. | se

Look at the scenes as England score the opening goal of the match.

3. What a start for England

Look at the scenes as England score the opening goal of the match. | se

A game of high emotion. Tell us if you were there.

4. Living through every emotion

A game of high emotion. Tell us if you were there. | se

