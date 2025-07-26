An exciting plan to ‘breathe new life’ into a community centre has been revealed in Sunderland.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award-winning Active Families North East group is transforming Southwick Community Centre into a wellbeing hub with a cafe and softplay ‘to reflect the needs of the community’.

Amy Swan, left, and Kelly Brougham from Active Families North East. They are transforming Southwick Community Centre into a wellbeing hub for all residents to enjoy. | Apple Photos Clean Up

‘Our entire team has been so excited about renovating and refreshing this space’

A whole programme of new activities including fitness classes, technology support, and social suppers is being launched. Six jobs will be created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly Brougham, Director of Active Families North East, said: “This has been the hardest secret to keep, as our entire team has been so excited about renovating and refreshing this space.

“We truly believe that community centres are crucial to help local areas to thrive, offering endless opportunities for health, wellness, and social connection, and we’re determined for Southwick to be a pioneering example for our region.”

Our 2022 Business in the Community award went to Active Families North East | NW

‘Our mission has always been about creating happier, healthier communities’

Active Families North East is aiming for the centre to open in 2026.

The group won the Business In The Community Award at the 2022 Sunderland Business Excellence Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Swan and Kelly Brougham, Directors at Active Families North East. | other 3rd party

Active Families North East has grown hugely since then, while still serving the people of the region.

Kelly added: “Our mission has always been about creating happier, healthier communities, and everything we do is driven by our values: inclusion, connection, compassion and making a difference where it really matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re building something that’s shaped by the people we work with, and for, and we’d love for everyone to follow our journey and get involved if they can.”

‘A key part of the community’

Amy Swan, Director at Active Families North East, said: “We would like to extend our thanks to Sunderland City Council for entrusting us with the building and helping to make our vision a reality.

“We’re looking forward to working with the team to ensure a smooth and seamless transition before getting to work on our plan, that not only preserves the building's legacy, but once again makes the centre a key part of the community offering new opportunities for health, wellness and social connection for everyone in Southwick.”