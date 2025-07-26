Exciting plans for Sunderland community centre revealed: New cafe, events and more jobs
The award-winning Active Families North East group is transforming Southwick Community Centre into a wellbeing hub with a cafe and softplay ‘to reflect the needs of the community’.
‘Our entire team has been so excited about renovating and refreshing this space’
A whole programme of new activities including fitness classes, technology support, and social suppers is being launched. Six jobs will be created.
Kelly Brougham, Director of Active Families North East, said: “This has been the hardest secret to keep, as our entire team has been so excited about renovating and refreshing this space.
“We truly believe that community centres are crucial to help local areas to thrive, offering endless opportunities for health, wellness, and social connection, and we’re determined for Southwick to be a pioneering example for our region.”
‘Our mission has always been about creating happier, healthier communities’
Active Families North East is aiming for the centre to open in 2026.
The group won the Business In The Community Award at the 2022 Sunderland Business Excellence Awards.
It first shot to fame when it launched a scheme which brought exercise to people’s doorsteps during lockdown.
Its Well Bean Machine scheme went out on to the streets, got people active and also served refreshments. A team of Active North East workers helped people to shape up while they toured the region in an activity van.
Active Families North East has grown hugely since then, while still serving the people of the region.
Kelly added: “Our mission has always been about creating happier, healthier communities, and everything we do is driven by our values: inclusion, connection, compassion and making a difference where it really matters.
“We’re building something that’s shaped by the people we work with, and for, and we’d love for everyone to follow our journey and get involved if they can.”
‘A key part of the community’
Amy Swan, Director at Active Families North East, said: “We would like to extend our thanks to Sunderland City Council for entrusting us with the building and helping to make our vision a reality.
“We’re looking forward to working with the team to ensure a smooth and seamless transition before getting to work on our plan, that not only preserves the building's legacy, but once again makes the centre a key part of the community offering new opportunities for health, wellness and social connection for everyone in Southwick.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.