Even simple exercises such as stretching are beneficial.

As a personal trainer, one of the most common things I hear from older adults is, “I’m too old to start exercising now”.

But the truth is, it’s never too late to begin. In fact, regular exercise is one of the best things older people can do to improve their health, independence, and quality of life.

Exercise isn’t just about lifting weights or running marathons. For older adults, it’s about keeping the body strong, the joints mobile, and the heart healthy. Simple activities like walking, stretching, swimming, or using light weights can make a big difference.

As we get older, we naturally lose muscle and bone strength. This can make everyday tasks like getting up from a chair, carrying shopping, or climbing stairs harder. But with regular strength and balance training, we can slow this process down. In many cases, we can even reverse it.

Exercise also improves balance, which helps to prevent falls – a major concern for many older people. It boosts mood, reduces stress, and can help manage health conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, and arthritis. It also helps people sleep better and feel more energised during the day.

The key is to start small and build up. Even just 10 minutes a day is better than nothing. Consistency matters more than intensity. Walking around the block, doing some gentle stretches, or joining a local fitness class can be a great start.

Before starting a new routine, I always recommend speaking to your doctor, especially if you have any medical conditions. After that, it’s about finding something you enjoy and can stick to. Group classes, chair-based exercises, or working with a trainer who understands your needs can help make exercise safe and fun.

Remember – it’s not about being perfect. It’s about moving more today than you did yesterday. The goal is to stay active, stay mobile, and stay confident in your body.

So if you’re an older adult, or you have a parent or grandparent who you think could benefit, now is the time to take that first step. It might be a short walk, a stretch, or even just getting up from the chair a few extra times a day.

Movement is medicine. No matter your age, your body will thank you for it.

WORKOUT

10-Minute Full-Body Workout for Older Adults

Format

40 seconds of exercise followed by 20 seconds of rest

Complete two rounds of the five exercises below

Round 1 – Strength and Mobility

1. Sit to Stand (Chair Squats)

2. Wall Push-Ups

3. Marching on the Spot (with arm swings)

4. Seated Leg Extensions

5. Seated Tummy Tucks (Core activation)

Round 2 – Cardio and Control

6. Side Step Touches (with arm raises)

7. Overhead Arm Circles (standing or seated)

8. Seated High Knees

9. Bicep Curls (use light dumbbells or water bottles)

10. Core Twists (seated or standing)

RECIPE

Salmon & Butter Bean Smash on Sweet Potato Toast

Serves: 2

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

High in: Protein, Omega-3s, Fibre, Vitamin D

Ingredients

• 1 large sweet potato (sliced lengthways into 4 thin ‘toasts’)

• 1 x 120g tin wild salmon (drained, skinless and boneless if preferred)

• 1 x 400g tin butter beans (drained and rinsed)

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• 1 tsp lemon zest

• Juice of half a lemon

• 1 tbsp Greek yoghurt (or dairy-free alternative)

• 1 tsp wholegrain mustard

• 1 spring onion, finely chopped

• Handful of fresh parsley or dill, chopped

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Optional: chilli flakes or smoked paprika for a little kick

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C (180°C fan).

2. Lay the sweet potato slices on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Brush lightly with olive oil and season with a pinch of salt and pepper.

3. Roast for 15–20 minutes, turning once, until tender and lightly browned. These will be your “toasts”.

4. Meanwhile, in a bowl, mash the butter beans roughly with a fork (leave some texture).

5. Add in the salmon, Greek yoghurt, lemon juice, lemon zest, mustard, spring onion, herbs, and a good pinch of salt and pepper. Mix until well combined. Taste and adjust seasoning.

6. Once the sweet potato toasts are ready, let them cool slightly, then top each one generously with the salmon and butter bean smash.

7. Serve warm or cold, with a side of salad leaves or steamed greens if you like.

Why It’s Great for Older Adults

• Butter beans and salmon are packed with protein to support muscle maintenance.

• Sweet potato is a great source of fibre and slow-release energy.

• Rich in omega-3 fats, which help support heart and brain health.

• Soft texture, easy to eat, and full of flavour — perfect for older adults.