News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Thank you: To all these people who shared their views with the Echo

Views from 2004, 2009 and 2013

By Chris Cordner
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 11:24 GMT

Countless hundreds of people have taken the time to speak to the Echo over the years.

We thank them all including all of these people who had their say in 2004, 2009 and 2013.

The Echo celebrates its 150th anniversary this month and we could not have done it with you.

Give yourselves a round of applause for your fantastic support.

Thousands of you have spoken to the Echo over the years and we thank you all.

1. Views from the past

Thousands of you have spoken to the Echo over the years and we thank you all.

Photo Sales
Leighton Cooney gets our thanks for his views which he shared in May 2013.

2. Leighton shared with us

Leighton Cooney gets our thanks for his views which he shared in May 2013.

Photo Sales
An Echo reader who was happy to speak up in 2009.

3. Sharing their opinion

An Echo reader who was happy to speak up in 2009.

Photo Sales
We headed into The Bridges during Newspaper Week. He had his say in 2004.

4. Headline hitting

We headed into The Bridges during Newspaper Week. He had his say in 2004.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaSunderland EchoPeople