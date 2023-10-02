Former police officer pens new book on powerful Sunderland family of the past

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former police officer has published his 12th book and it's all about the people behind two Wearside landmarks.

John Yearnshire has penned the story of the Williamsons who owned Monkwearmouth and then Whitburn Hall - and reckons they were a 'fascinating family'.

They had more than 250 years of links to Sunderland and County Durham but their history goes back even further.

John Yearnshire and his latest book.

'They can trace their origin and title to East Markham in Nottingham, where they bought land from Richard Topcliffe during the reign of Elizabeth 1' said John.

Links to royalty

"They were created baronets by King Charles 11 during the civil war."

His book is called The Williamsons and it will be officially launched in Whitburn Library on Thursday, October 12.

The front cover of John's new book.

John told the Echo: "It features the history of all eleven baronets and their considerable influence throughout the area, over a period of 358 years culminating in the death of Sir Nicholas Williamson, the last Baronet who died in 2000.

Champion of the hill climb

"It features a duel, a British hill climbing champion, members of parliament, one high sheriff of Nottingham and six high sheriffs of Durham plus many memorable stories.

"Five Baronets had exactly the same name Hedworth Williamson."

Whitburn Hall facing demolition in 1980.

John urged people to 'enjoy this extensively researched book and be amazed at the stories it reveals'.

John Yearnshire whose painstaking research has led to his latest book.

John has written and published 11 other local social history books since his first on the History of Sunderland Borough Police in 1987.