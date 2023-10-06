Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A powerful new film featuring 100 years of North East nature scenes has been released.

The Yorkshire and North East Film Archives had produced the documentary which they describe as 'a love letter to nature and a call to action to protect it'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It uses over a century of archive news and documentary footage from the region and will get its premiere on October 27.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proving that nature matters

The movie marks the launch of NEFA's Nature Matters project which explores the 'need for balance in a changing world'.

Floods in 1982. A still from the new film.

Graham Relton, Yorkshire and North East Film Archives Manager said NEFA's vaults 'hold a wealth of moving image collections that reveal a fascinating record of the very real environmental issues, causes, and concerns that people and communities have wrestled with, and championed, through the years.

“This new production is a powerful and thought-provoking outcome of the project."

Clean air campaigners in 1968.

A starting point for a bigger nature project

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

York St John University has launched Nature Matters which has been commissioned by the University’s Cinema and Social Justice project and York Business School.

Senior lecturer Dr Jenny Hall said the film 'invites us to think about sustainable ways to engage with rural landscapes and rebalance cultural, social and ecological systems.

"We see the film as a starting point to establish a wider research programme that explores how heritage archives can inform ways to live with nature.”

Anyone wanting tickets for the launch at York St John University should reserve their place via Eventbrite.

Braving the chilly North Sea at Seaham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEFA has previously shared some fascinating cine film insights into North East life.

They include fun at the Seaburn fairground in 1966 and Brian Clough in one of his last matches for Sunderland before the injury which put paid to his playing career.

End of a great first half at Roker Park in 1962. Picture: North East Film Archive.

It has also shared a selection of its Nature Matters footage including swimmers braving the North Sea at Seaham, and the earliest days of Washington New Town.

NEFA has a huge catalogue of over 70,000 items of original film, video tape, and born-digital material. Its team painstakingly preserves, catalogues, and digitises these vital collections of reminders of our past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEFA operates the The Yorkshire Film Archive in York, and the North East Film Archive, in Middlesbrough.