Lights, camera, action: Your ideas for a Christmas movie set in Sunderland

You're a creative lot and you came up with these scenes

By Chris Cordner
Published 4th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

A Christmas film set on Wearside: We'd be spoilt for choice for venues.

We asked our creative Echo readers to suggest where a movie could be shot in Sunderland and you came up with these 11 ideas.

From the Minster to Barnes Park, you reckon there are loads of places for a blockbusting Mackem movie.

So here we are, walking in a winter wonderland with 11 photos showing Wearside at its seasonal best, as suggested by you.

A blockbuster? We reckon it could be with these backdrops in it.

1. Picture it. Sunderland in a movie

An atmospheric view of the Tunstall Hills in 1996. It's a movie must, according to Chris Davison.

2. Tunstall Hills

Southwick Green in 2008. A seasonal scene which gets the thumbs-up from Mel Todd.

3. On the Green

Hylton Castle looks enchanting in the snow of 2010. It would be a great movie setting, said Julie Cheal.

4. A castle backdrop

