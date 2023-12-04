Lights, camera, action: Your ideas for a Christmas movie set in Sunderland
You're a creative lot and you came up with these scenes
A Christmas film set on Wearside: We'd be spoilt for choice for venues.
We asked our creative Echo readers to suggest where a movie could be shot in Sunderland and you came up with these 11 ideas.
From the Minster to Barnes Park, you reckon there are loads of places for a blockbusting Mackem movie.
So here we are, walking in a winter wonderland with 11 photos showing Wearside at its seasonal best, as suggested by you.
