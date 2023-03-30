News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
51 minutes ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
2 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
2 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
3 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
4 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season

Sunderland Minster clock ticking again after face was frozen in time

A much loved clock on one of Sunderland’s finest buildings is working again after repairs were carried out.

By Tony Gillan
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 12:24 BST

The three-faced clock on Sunderland Minster had been stuck for a few weeks, presenting school pupils with a useful excuse for late arrival. But no more.

Maintenance of the clock is the responsibility of Sunderland City Council. It has taken weeks to get it ticking again as specialist help is needed to repair such an intricate timepiece. It wasn’t just a matter of popping down the shops and buying a new battery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can’t tell by looking from the street, but the inside workings of the clock are relatively new. However, they are still 12 years old. The machinery of the present clock was installed in 2011, although the clock faces have not changed. New bells were installed in the clock tower in 2012.

The Minster clock is working again. This picture was taken at 2.21pm
The Minster clock is working again. This picture was taken at 2.21pm
The Minster clock is working again. This picture was taken at 2.21pm
Most Popular

A statement from Sunderland City Council said: “The city council helps oversee structural maintenance at the Grade ll-listed Minster and its churchyard.

“During a routine inspection on Monday, February 27 with the contracted clockmaker, issues were identified with the clock dials and their synching.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“On Wednesday, March 29, an engineer replaced lighting tubes and reaffixed a spindle driving the dials which had worked loose.”

Read More
Sunderland’s role in the rise – and fall – of the slave trade
Sunderland Minster.
Sunderland Minster.
Sunderland Minster.

Across High Street West is the Dun Cow pub, which also has a beautiful public clock. It too had not worked for a while before it was finally repaired in 2019; a while in the Dun Cow’s case being over 30 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Happily, both clocks are now ticking accurately, although tardy schoolchildren might not share the joy.

The area is well served by beautiful old clocks. This one sits at the top of the Dun Cow.
The area is well served by beautiful old clocks. This one sits at the top of the Dun Cow.
The area is well served by beautiful old clocks. This one sits at the top of the Dun Cow.
Sunderland City Council