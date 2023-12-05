Faces in the crowd: 7 times we got you on camera at derby matches
We've got scenes from 1980, 2001 and 2015
The Wear Tyne derby is back.
To get you in the spirit of the occasion, here are 7 times we got Sunderland fans on camera as they watched the drama unfold.
Have a look at scenes from derby matches in 1980, 2001 and 2015 and they provide just a sample of the pride and passion of the occasion.
See if you can spot someone you know as we count down the next instalment of the great rivalry.
