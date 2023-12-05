We've got scenes from 1980, 2001 and 2015

The Wear Tyne derby is back.

To get you in the spirit of the occasion, here are 7 times we got Sunderland fans on camera as they watched the drama unfold.

Have a look at scenes from derby matches in 1980, 2001 and 2015 and they provide just a sample of the pride and passion of the occasion.

See if you can spot someone you know as we count down the next instalment of the great rivalry.

They were there We got you on camera as you watched the derby and here are those scenes once more.

Faces in the crowd Watching Sunderland against Newcastle at Roker Park in April 1980.

Joy in 2001 Fans celebrate as Patrice Carteron scores for Sunderland in 2001.