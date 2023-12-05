News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Faces in the crowd: 7 times we got you on camera at derby matches

We've got scenes from 1980, 2001 and 2015

By Chris Cordner
Published 5th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

The Wear Tyne derby is back.

To get you in the spirit of the occasion, here are 7 times we got Sunderland fans on camera as they watched the drama unfold.

Have a look at scenes from derby matches in 1980, 2001 and 2015 and they provide just a sample of the pride and passion of the occasion.

See if you can spot someone you know as we count down the next instalment of the great rivalry.

We got you on camera as you watched the derby and here are those scenes once more.

1. They were there

We got you on camera as you watched the derby and here are those scenes once more.

Photo Sales
Watching Sunderland against Newcastle at Roker Park in April 1980.

2. Faces in the crowd

Watching Sunderland against Newcastle at Roker Park in April 1980.

Photo Sales
Fans celebrate as Patrice Carteron scores for Sunderland in 2001.

3. Joy in 2001

Fans celebrate as Patrice Carteron scores for Sunderland in 2001.

Photo Sales
A 1-1 draw at Newcastle and these Sunderland fans were there to watch the action 22 years ago.

4. Going through the emotions

A 1-1 draw at Newcastle and these Sunderland fans were there to watch the action 22 years ago.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandSAFCNostalgiaNewcastle United