Nine beard-shaving scenes from Sunderland as No Beard Day approaches

It's a close-shaved look at Sunderland's past

By Chris Cordner
Published 10th Oct 2023, 17:19 BST

No Beard Day is on the way.

Okay, so it's a celebration day in the USA but it gives us a chance to trim through a few Beard Shave Echo retro scenes from Wearside's past.

Let's head to 2003 for a cut-above look at a charity event in Washington and the Sunderland man who parted with his whiskers after 40 years.

And how about a look at the Sunderland fan who refused to shave off his beard in 2015 until SAFC won.

We've got it all - and more.

Join us for a well-trimmed look at the past.

1. A close shave with history

Here are Michael Roper and son during the shave 9 years ago. Hairdressers Steve Lounton and Mick McDonough also got the spotlight.

2. Going going gone

Teacher Craig Wood had his beard shave for charity at Academy 360. The shave was done by City of Sunderland barbering lecturer Mark Sowerby in 2015.

3. All for charity at Academy 360

Craig Wood, Gerry O'Hanlon and Michael Urwin all had charity shaves at Academy 360 in 2015.

4. All set for the trim

