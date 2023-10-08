News you can trust since 1873
75 brilliant photos of faithful Sunderland fans as 43,584 watch Middlesbrough loss at Stadium of Light - gallery

Sunderland were beaten 4-0 by Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were at the game.
By James Copley
Published 8th Oct 2023, 09:04 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 09:04 BST

After an even first half, Black Cats midfielder Dan Neil was shown a second yellow card for dissent as the hosts were reduced to 10 men.

Middlesbrough then took full control after their interval as Sam Greenwood and Matt Crooks both scored in the space of three minutes.

The visitors then added a third when Isaiah Jones broke down the right and converted with a calm finish, before a last-minute goal from Marcus Forss.

Sunderland were beaten 4-0 by Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were at the game.

1. Sunderland fans

1. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Sunderland fans

2. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Sunderland fans

3. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Sunderland fans

4. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

Related topics:SunderlandMiddlesbroughStadium of LightBlack CatsSam Greenwood