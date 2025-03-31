Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Historic photos from the Sunderland Echo are brightening the lives of care home residents by sparking cherished memories.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Old Echo photos are being used in displays in homes to help people reminisce about the past.

Now, an amazing boost has been revealed in the Wearside project which we first reported on in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the Sunderland Literacy Aid team with a selection of the photos provided by the Sunderland Echo.

‘Those moments are small, but they stay with you’

It has fared so well that it is doubling in size to cover six homes in the future.

Read More How the Sunderland Echo archives are helping Wearside elderly to overcome loneliness

The Sunderland Literacy Aid group has been exhibiting old Echo pictures from the 1970s and 1980s, in a scheme called the Reminiscence Project.

It made a huge difference and Cata Constantine, from the Sunderland Literacy Aid team, told us just what a difference it has made.

Bagging a bargain at Jacky White's Market in 1973. | se

‘The photos have been incredibly valuable, with one resident even recognised a cousin’

‘It’s incredibly rewarding. When a resident lights up, shares a memory, or connects with something they haven’t talked about in years, you know it’s worth every bit of effort. Those moments are small, but they stay with you.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reminiscence Project had to be paused when lockdown hit, but it has now restarted, and the Echo has provided more photos to help pensioners to reminisce further.

Cata added: “ The key difference this time is the greater involvement of students from Sunderland College and the University, which we’re really excited about. We’re hoping that this intergenerational element will spark more engaging and meaningful conversations.

A parade of floats at the East End and Hendon Carnival in 1980. | se

‘Our project is a great fit because it's flexible, local, and based in the community’

“The photos have been incredibly valuable, with one resident even recognised a cousin in one of the images. That moment of connection really shows the emotional impact of this work.”

As well as photos, the teams are taking retro items into homes and there’s more good news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cata added: “We’re starting with three care homes and have another three lined up, which will bring us to a maximum of six, that’s what our current funding allows.

The Pyrex factory in 1975 - one of the photos donated by the Echo to Sunderland Literacy Aid.

“Psychology students from the University need community-based experience as part of their second year, and college students are looking for work placements to build employability skills. Our project is a great fit because it's flexible, local, and based in the community, so no travel costs involved.”

Shipyards, Mowbray Park and Jacky White’s

Echo photos are being printed onto huge boards so that people with sight problems can also view the images.

In the past, we shared images of Pyrex, Jacky White’s market, Sunderland shipyards and fishing at Mowbray Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cricket match at Ashbrooke in 1975, one of the latest photos which we have shared with the project. | se

This time, the Sunderland Echo has added scenes from Ashbrooke in 1975, a Deptford ship launch, Binns in 1980, and the last of the Jolly buses.

We have also invited the SLA team to use our Wearside Echoes podcast series to help trigger memories further.

Sunderland Literacy Aid was founded to help encourage social inclusion, community regeneration and lifelong learning in the ageing communities of Sunderland.

To find out more about the group, visit www.sunderlandliteracyaid.co.uk.