Get your teeth into these Sunderland dentist scenes from the past

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 12:04 BST

Who knew! There’s a theme day which is held twice a year because it is so good.

Tooth Fairy Day (held twice to encourage kids to regularly get a dental check-up) will be here again on August 22.

We are celebrating with nine scenes of Wearside children enjoying molar memories.

There’s Sea View, East Herrington, Richard Avenue and Southwick Community School scenes to savour.

Enjoy these scenes from the Echo archives.

Bitesize memories of visits to the dentists in Sunderland and East Durham.

1. Get your teeth into these memories

Bitesize memories of visits to the dentists in Sunderland and East Durham. | se

Photo Sales
Charlotte Lamb and Jay Kirtley learned all about the finer points of teeth when dentist Martin Anderson visited Barnes Infants School in November 2005.

2. Brilliant at Barnes Infants

Charlotte Lamb and Jay Kirtley learned all about the finer points of teeth when dentist Martin Anderson visited Barnes Infants School in November 2005. | se

Photo Sales
Tony di Mascio and Brogan Hetherington were in the picture when Acre Rigg Primary School in Peterlee received a Healthy Teeth Award in March 2009.

3. A memory from Acre Rigg

Tony di Mascio and Brogan Hetherington were in the picture when Acre Rigg Primary School in Peterlee received a Healthy Teeth Award in March 2009. | se

Photo Sales
East Herrington Primary School pupils were tasked with creating designs for Olivers dental surgery in December 2006.

4. Designs on success in 2006

East Herrington Primary School pupils were tasked with creating designs for Olivers dental surgery in December 2006. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandDentistsNostalgiaSchools

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.