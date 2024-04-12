The Sunderland 13-year-old who beat an international darts champion
What a day in the sports section of Binns
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Meet the Sunderland 13 year old who took on an international champion in darts - and won.
It must have been a day that Arthur Reeves would never forget and it happened on this day in 1975.
Arthur went along to the sports section in Binns where international darts star Barry Twomlow was the special guest for the day.
The champion was taking on all-comers but it was Arthur who got the upper hand in his challenge.
Were you one of the people who challenged Barry that day? And what do you remember of trips to the Binns sports department?
Get in touch if you remember this, by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.