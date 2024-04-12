The Sunderland 13-year-old who beat an international darts champion

What a day in the sports section of Binns
By Chris Cordner
Published 12th Apr 2024, 16:12 BST
Meet the Sunderland 13 year old who took on an international champion in darts - and won.

It must have been a day that Arthur Reeves would never forget and it happened on this day in 1975.

Barry Twomlow gives a tip or two to teenager darts player Arthur Reeves in Binns.
Barry Twomlow gives a tip or two to teenager darts player Arthur Reeves in Binns.
Arthur went along to the sports section in Binns where international darts star Barry Twomlow was the special guest for the day.

Arthur is a picture on concentration during his darts match in Binns.
Arthur is a picture on concentration during his darts match in Binns.

The champion was taking on all-comers but it was Arthur who got the upper hand in his challenge.

The Binns department store in Fawcett Street - pictured here in 1972.
The Binns department store in Fawcett Street - pictured here in 1972.

Were you one of the people who challenged Barry that day? And what do you remember of trips to the Binns sports department?

Get in touch if you remember this, by emailing [email protected]

