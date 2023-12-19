Altogether now .... 'There's No-one Quite Like Grandma'.

It was a Christmas hit in the 1980s and so were all these Echo archive festive scenes in Sunderland.

If you loved an 80s Christmas in Sunderland, this is the place to you. We've got Louis cafe for a cuppa, Joplings Christmas breakfast and Santa at Littlewoods.

We've got all that as well as a reminder of the Christmas number one in each year of the 80s.

Join in with some great memories.

Wearside scenes from Christmas in the 1980s.

Magic tricks at the Joplings Christmas breakfast in 1980. St Winifred's School Choir were telling the world that There's No One Quite Like Grandma.

Fancy dress fun at Woolworths in Sunderland. A Christmas memory from 1981, the year when The Human League topped the charts with Don't You Want Me.

Park Lane on a rainy day in December 1982. You would have been listening to Renee and Renato at the top of the charts that year with Save Your Love.