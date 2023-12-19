Pictures of Christmas in Sunderland in the 1980s, and the songs with made Number One at the time
Louis, Littlewoods and Joplings breakfasts
Altogether now .... 'There's No-one Quite Like Grandma'.
It was a Christmas hit in the 1980s and so were all these Echo archive festive scenes in Sunderland.
If you loved an 80s Christmas in Sunderland, this is the place to you. We've got Louis cafe for a cuppa, Joplings Christmas breakfast and Santa at Littlewoods.
We've got all that as well as a reminder of the Christmas number one in each year of the 80s.
Join in with some great memories.
