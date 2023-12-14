News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Growing up in Sunderland: The Christmas stocking fillers you remember from childhood festive years on Wearside

Did you get an apple or orange in your Christmas stocking? Those were the days!
Debra Fox
By Debra Fox
Published 14th Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The season of goodwill is almost upon us, so we wanted to take a moment to remember some of the most cherished gifts we received in our younger days – the treats inside a Christmas stocking, if you were lucky enough to have one.

Unwrapping those carefully-chosen treats on Christmas morning was special, as was the care and kindness that went into picking and preparing them for us. The satsuma would be the first to go for breakfast, while we counted out or coins (chocolate, or otherwise).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join us for a retro trip down memory lane to Christmas past. What did you have in your stocking?

Most Popular
Which stocking fillers do you remember most fondly from your childhood? Youngsters are pictured here meeting Santa Claus at Littlewoods, Sunderland, in December 1983. Santa with children outside Littlewoods in December 1983.Which stocking fillers do you remember most fondly from your childhood? Youngsters are pictured here meeting Santa Claus at Littlewoods, Sunderland, in December 1983. Santa with children outside Littlewoods in December 1983.
Which stocking fillers do you remember most fondly from your childhood? Youngsters are pictured here meeting Santa Claus at Littlewoods, Sunderland, in December 1983. Santa with children outside Littlewoods in December 1983.

Louise Tate: Apple, orange and Milky Way and I do it for my kids now.”

Susan Applegarth: “Christmas morning I looked forward to jumping out of bed to fetch my mam’s nylon, which we used in those days. It was hanging from the mantlepiece with an apple, oranges, nuts, chocolate coins and a sixpence – if I was lucky – and other bits and bobs.

Read More
Lights, camera, action! Your ideas for a Christmas movie set in Sunderland

Lilian Loraine: “Apple, orange, sixpence, Mars Bar and a jigsaw.”

Shopping in Blandford Street for Christmas gifts in 1965.Shopping in Blandford Street for Christmas gifts in 1965.
Shopping in Blandford Street for Christmas gifts in 1965.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Susan Cargill: “Lots of toys and gifts but always a satsuma, Avon soaps and chocolate money.”

Michele Arkley: “Apple, orange, nuts, chocolate and some new shiny pennies.”

Judith Porter: “We had orange, sweets, nuts, a colouring book and crayons, and a kaleidoscope.”

Jax Armes: “Satsuma, sugar mouse, chocolate coins, socks and a couple of small gifts.”

Debra Bent: “Apple, orange, tin of toffees, some nuts and a couple of little fun games.”

Related topics:AppleSunderland