Seven memories of Sunderland's Joplings restaurant, from Christmas parties to breakfast with Santa
It was a great place for a festive party
We're in the mood for a party - just like these people were in the Joplings restaurant.
It was a great place for a visit from Santa, entertainment from a wonderful magician and perhaps an exciting display from a juggler.
Or maybe you remember the restaurant in its later years. We've got a 2010 view.
Whatever your era, we've got Joplings restaurant memories for you from the Echo archives.
1 / 2