Seven memories of Sunderland's Joplings restaurant, from Christmas parties to breakfast with Santa

It was a great place for a festive party

By Chris Cordner
Published 9th Nov 2023, 13:31 GMT

We're in the mood for a party - just like these people were in the Joplings restaurant.

It was a great place for a visit from Santa, entertainment from a wonderful magician and perhaps an exciting display from a juggler.

Or maybe you remember the restaurant in its later years. We've got a 2010 view.

Whatever your era, we've got Joplings restaurant memories for you from the Echo archives.

Let's brew up some recollections of the Joplings restaurant.

1. Memories on the menu

Let's brew up some recollections of the Joplings restaurant.

Empire panto star Nicholas Parsons helped out Santa at the 1980 party for 80 youngsters in Joplings. It was held in the store's restaurant.

2. Golden memories from 1980

Empire panto star Nicholas Parsons helped out Santa at the 1980 party for 80 youngsters in Joplings. It was held in the store's restaurant.

Youngsters enjoy the magic act at the Joplings Christmas breakfast 43 years ago.

3. A magical time

Youngsters enjoy the magic act at the Joplings Christmas breakfast 43 years ago.

Having fun at the Christmas party in 1984.

4. Hats off to that

Having fun at the Christmas party in 1984.

