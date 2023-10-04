Sunderland retro scenes for National Curry Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Let's celebrate National Curry Week with a whole menu of retro photos - and a film tribute - from the Echo archives.

We are starting in 2003 when Rajdhani restaurant won the National Curry competition.

Award winners at the Rajdhani restaurant.

In 2004, Naz restaurant owner Ahmed Bashir cooked up a treat for students from Sunderland Catering College.

Cooking up a storm at the college

Eight years later, we watched the North East Curry Chef of the Year competition at Sunderland College's Hylton Centre.

Chef of the Year contest at Sunderland College.

In 2013, the Echo caught up with Akki Ahmed and chef Saidhur Rohma who took 100 fish curries from his restaurant to a United Nations base in Africa.

100 fish curries were heading from a Sunderland restaurant to a United Nations base in Africa in 2013.

Curried chip butties

Lastly, curried chip butty anyone? Here's one from The Hut fish and chip shop in 2021.