Sunderland retro scenes for National Curry Week
We've got an appetite for scenes from 2003 to 2021
and live on Freeview channel 276
Let's celebrate National Curry Week with a whole menu of retro photos - and a film tribute - from the Echo archives.
We are starting in 2003 when Rajdhani restaurant won the National Curry competition.
In 2004, Naz restaurant owner Ahmed Bashir cooked up a treat for students from Sunderland Catering College.
Cooking up a storm at the college
Eight years later, we watched the North East Curry Chef of the Year competition at Sunderland College's Hylton Centre.
In 2013, the Echo caught up with Akki Ahmed and chef Saidhur Rohma who took 100 fish curries from his restaurant to a United Nations base in Africa.
Curried chip butties
Lastly, curried chip butty anyone? Here's one from The Hut fish and chip shop in 2021.
Tell us about the nostalgia you want to see in the Echo. Email [email protected]