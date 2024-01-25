A gallery of Burns Night celebrations from Sunderland's past
Traditions such as the addressing the haggis being upheld
Let's raise a toast to Burns Night and the celebrations we have seen in Sunderland down the years.
Great traditions such as addressing the haggis have been upheld at Burns Night suppers at the Top Rank Club in 1983.
Bobby Kerr was pictured getting ready for a Burns Night celebration at the Copt Hill pub in 2006.
And look at the fun at the Lambton Worm in 2014.
Have a great night of celebrations everyone.
1 / 3