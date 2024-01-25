News you can trust since 1873
A gallery of Burns Night celebrations from Sunderland's past

Traditions such as the addressing the haggis being upheld

By Chris Cordner
Published 25th Jan 2024, 04:56 GMT

Let's raise a toast to Burns Night and the celebrations we have seen in Sunderland down the years.

Great traditions such as addressing the haggis have been upheld at Burns Night suppers at the Top Rank Club in 1983.

Bobby Kerr was pictured getting ready for a Burns Night celebration at the Copt Hill pub in 2006.

And look at the fun at the Lambton Worm in 2014.

Have a great night of celebrations everyone.

1. Sunderland scenes

Burns Night celebrations across Wearside in years gone by.

2. Tradition at its best

Piping the haggis at the Top Rank Club in 1983.

3. Tuck in

Guests at the Top Rank enjoying a traditional meal for Burns Night.

4. Keeping up tradition

Another scene from a great night at the Top Rank club in 1983.

