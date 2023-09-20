Remembering Sunderland keeper Martin Poom's legendary goal against Derby in 2003
Memories of Mart and his booming header
It's one of those moments which Sunderland fans will always remember.
On this day in 2003, the Black Cats were trailing away at Derby County. Defeat was moments away.
Get in! The keeper scores a beauty
The clock had already gone past 90 minutes when Sunderland got a corner and the goalkeeper Mart Poom came up to join the attack.
The ball landed perfectly on his head and he powered it into the Derby net to earn the Wearsiders a point.
It made headlines but what else has happened on this day in Sunderland history? Let's have a look.
Girls team flying high at the airport
A year earlier, another man with huge Sunderland connections was in the news.
Sir Tom Cowie was pictured with the first of new signs for the Sir Tom Cowie campus at Sunderland University.
In 1973, Sunderland Airport had a new demonstration team.
The all-girl display team were featured in the Sunderland Echo and here they are once more. Recognise them?
It was that time of year when leaks and top blooms were in the spotlight.
The Wearmouth Colliery Welfare Garden Club's annual flower and vegetable show was held in Carley Hill cricket ground on this day in 1982.
Here are George Richardson (left) committee member and Mr Colin Dobson, club secretary.
Get in touch if these stories brought back happy memories for you.
