Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tony Mowbray looks ready to hand Alex Pritchard his first start of the season when Sunderland face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Wednesday night.

Pritchard has been used exclusively as an impact substitute so far this season, with significant uncertainty over his long-term future earlier in the summer as he entered the final year of his contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, no move materialised and he has continued to impress on the pitch, delivering arguably his best showing yet after replacing the injured Pierre Ekwah in the early stages of the 3-1 over QPR.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mowbray confirmed last month that Pritchard's chances of starting were complicated by that uncertainty over his future, but that should now change now the window is closed.

Mowbray has already confirmed that Jobe will drop deeper in Ekwah's absence against Blackburn Rovers, and with Bradley Dack also sidelined, the attacking midfield position looks set to be Pritchard's.

"I think it's right to say that the club appraise these things all the time," Mowbray said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have discussions about players and how the team is looking, and yet I pick the team and no one above me picks it. They're my selections.

"The discussions around players are often around gametime for young players and that's fine, that was part of the remit when I signed up for the job and so there are no issues with that. I just don't think the club don't want to see loads of 30-year-olds in the team, they want to see young players developing.

"While [Bradley] Dack is injured in particular, Alex Pritchard is a very crucial cog in our wheel I think. I have to say that every time he has come on the pitch so far this season he has been very, very good. He's taken on board some of the discussions we've had and he has shown everyone his talent very, very well.

"We could have scored more goals on Saturday and Pritchard was basically the assister for every one of those clear cut chances. Nobody is questioning his talent. So he will be involved very much over the coming weeks, and yet there might be times when Dack is fit and Alex is on the bench. At times we might want to rotate and play two centre forwards and not really have a ten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Alex is part of the group, the squad, and he's really embraced that. He's enjoying his football and I think that is being reflected in his performances out on the grass."

Niall Huggins is set to continue in place of Dennis Cirkin at left back, while Mowbray has already hinted that Abdoullah Ba will retain his place on the right wing.

Blackburn's quality in possession means Mowbray is unlikely to try and add both Pritchard and Roberts to the starting XI.

"It's good to have choices," Mowbray said.

"Both Patrick and Alex can link play and create that fluency we want within our team. We're playing against a really good football team on Wednesday, so it's dangerous for us to think about having too many attacking players and being really cavalier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad