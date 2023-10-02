Nine pictures form a memorable Sunderland night in 2008
Winners all: It's a line-up of champions
It was a night to remember for Sunderland's young achievers - and here is your chance to relive that exciting 2008 event once more.
A packed audience watched as deserving young adults collected prizes for everything from performing arts to caring.
Others were honoured for their service to the community, volunteering work, artistic skills and sporting achievements.
They got to meet famous faces such as Niall Quinn and here are those special moments once more, thanks to these Echo archive photos.
