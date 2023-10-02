News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures form a memorable Sunderland night in 2008

Winners all: It's a line-up of champions

By Chris Cordner
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:56 BST

It was a night to remember for Sunderland's young achievers - and here is your chance to relive that exciting 2008 event once more.

A packed audience watched as deserving young adults collected prizes for everything from performing arts to caring.

Others were honoured for their service to the community, volunteering work, artistic skills and sporting achievements.

They got to meet famous faces such as Niall Quinn and here are those special moments once more, thanks to these Echo archive photos.

A great day for them all. We hope this brings back happy memories for you.

Their moment in the spotlight

A great day for them all. We hope this brings back happy memories for you.

On stage in 2008. Remember this?

A great achievement

On stage in 2008. Remember this?

A night to remember for these Sunderland young achievers in 2008.

Faces from 15 years ago

A night to remember for these Sunderland young achievers in 2008.

These winners got to meet SAFC legend Niall Quinn.

On stage with Niall

These winners got to meet SAFC legend Niall Quinn.

