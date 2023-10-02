Nine pictures form a memorable Sunderland night in 2008

Winners all: It's a line-up of champions

It was a night to remember for Sunderland's young achievers - and here is your chance to relive that exciting 2008 event once more.

A packed audience watched as deserving young adults collected prizes for everything from performing arts to caring.

Others were honoured for their service to the community, volunteering work, artistic skills and sporting achievements.

They got to meet famous faces such as Niall Quinn and here are those special moments once more, thanks to these Echo archive photos.

Their moment in the spotlight A great day for them all. We hope this brings back happy memories for you.

A great achievement On stage in 2008. Remember this?

Faces from 15 years ago A night to remember for these Sunderland young achievers in 2008.

On stage with Niall These winners got to meet SAFC legend Niall Quinn.