We have got 17 scenes to show you from 30 years ago and they all come from the Sunderland Echo archives.
There’s Halloween fun in the Prospect pub, shoppers out in force at Food Giant in Southwick and Seaburn during the Illuminations.
1. An epic journey
These Princes Trust bike riders rode to Gretna Green from Sunderland in 1995.
Here are Eric Campbell, Chris Greaves, Suzanne Elves, John Robinson, Stuart Hall, Matthew Howell, Nicola Barclay, Gordon Marrs and Lee Mews. | se
2. Seen in Southwick
Shout out to the Food Giant shoppers! We're in Southwick for this 1995 trip to the shops, as these schoolchildren went to the supermarket for an egg-decorating competition. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. A great read in Hetton
Hetton library's new extensive renovation was opened by Sunderland Mayor, Councillor Bramfitt in December 1995. He is pictured with pupils from Eppleton Primary School. | se
4. Gill takes the lead in 1995
The 50 Plus keep fit class at Sunderland's Crowtree Leisure with instructor Gill Cowie (front left) in 1995. | se