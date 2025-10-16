I'm going back to Sunderland in 1995 to relive 17 great scenes from Wearside's past. Join me

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 16th Oct 2025, 09:30 BST

Let’s get back in the time machine for a trip to Sunderland in 1995.

We have got 17 scenes to show you from 30 years ago and they all come from the Sunderland Echo archives.

There’s Halloween fun in the Prospect pub, shoppers out in force at Food Giant in Southwick and Seaburn during the Illuminations.

See how many of these photo memories you recall.

These Princes Trust bike riders rode to Gretna Green from Sunderland in 1995. Here are Eric Campbell, Chris Greaves, Suzanne Elves, John Robinson, Stuart Hall, Matthew Howell, Nicola Barclay, Gordon Marrs and Lee Mews.

1. An epic journey

These Princes Trust bike riders rode to Gretna Green from Sunderland in 1995. Here are Eric Campbell, Chris Greaves, Suzanne Elves, John Robinson, Stuart Hall, Matthew Howell, Nicola Barclay, Gordon Marrs and Lee Mews. | se

Shout out to the Food Giant shoppers! We're in Southwick for this 1995 trip to the shops, as these schoolchildren went to the supermarket for an egg-decorating competition.

2. Seen in Southwick

Shout out to the Food Giant shoppers! We're in Southwick for this 1995 trip to the shops, as these schoolchildren went to the supermarket for an egg-decorating competition. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Hetton library's new extensive renovation was opened by Sunderland Mayor, Councillor Bramfitt in December 1995. He is pictured with pupils from Eppleton Primary School.

3. A great read in Hetton

Hetton library's new extensive renovation was opened by Sunderland Mayor, Councillor Bramfitt in December 1995. He is pictured with pupils from Eppleton Primary School. | se

The 50 Plus keep fit class at Sunderland's Crowtree Leisure with instructor Gill Cowie (front left) in 1995.

4. Gill takes the lead in 1995

The 50 Plus keep fit class at Sunderland's Crowtree Leisure with instructor Gill Cowie (front left) in 1995. | se

