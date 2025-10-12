We are celebrating with a look back at 15 photos from its history stretching from 1927 to 2025.

Over the decades, this wonderful group of performers has brought classic shows such as The Quaker Girl, The Desert Song, and Rose Marie to packed houses.

Committee member Hollie Wilson told us: “We’re thrilled to be staging our centenary production, Whistle Down the Wind, at The Glebe Centre, Murton, from October 21-24, with performances starting at 7.15pm’.

Tickets costing £14 are available from cast members or online via www.ticketsource.co.uk/mtg.

A Centenary Celebration Night on November 29 from 7pm will bring together past and present members of the group.

Tickets are £15 including hot food and a ceilidh.

Follow @Murtontheatregroup on social media for the latest news and show updates.

1 . Almost 100 years ago A real piece of history which dates back to 1927 and shows that Mr R Turnbull starred in Dogs of Devon. | other 3rd party Photo Sales

2 . Starring in 1937 John Winlow and Ruby Richardson nee Gilchrist starring in a 1937 production of Desert Song. | other 3rd party Photo Sales

3 . An impressive line-up Taking you back to 1947 for a look at the cast of Lilac Domino. | other 3rd party Photo Sales

4 . What a line-up in 1948 The principal performers in the 1948 production of Nina Rosa. | other 3rd party Photo Sales