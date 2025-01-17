Three sports highlights from Sunderland in 1976: Another FA Cup run included
Sunderland were on another FA Cup run and there was success as well for two local teams.
Gold all the way for Apollo
The Pennywell School Apollo trampoline squad bounced its way to victory in the North Divisional School Trampoline Championships.
The school’s under-13 team of four boys carried away the gold medals in the team event, and their under-17 champion, Paul Platts, also won a gold medal and was selected to represent the North East Schools Championships in March.
The under-15 team narrowly missed the bronze medal grade, coming in fourth.
And they managed all that even though the school only had one trampoline.
Twins were the tops at badminton
There was double trouble for competitors in badminton tournaments thanks to 14-year-old twins, Jill and Julie Benson.
The Sunderland siblings defeated all-comers in the under-16 and under-15 age groups.
Julie and Jill went on to reach the finals of the singles matches and ended up playing each other.
They both came away with all the doubles trophies, and Jill emerged as the singles champion.
The two pupils at Southmoor Secondary School had been playing badminton under the supervision of the sports master, Geoff Watson, for three years.
Massive queues for FA Cup tickets
Staying in the same year, FA Cup fever was mounting before dawn on Wearside with the first fans arriving at 4am at Roker Park for the fifth round FA Cup replay against Stoke.
By 9am, when the remaining 1,000 seat tickets, mostly returns from Stoke, went on sale, the scenes at the ground were like the last 30 minutes before the kick-off of a big game.
The queues stretched for hundreds of yards at all selling points and they included whole families, and women with babies in arms.
Approaches to the ground were blocked by cars and hot dog sellers were doing a roaring trade.
Tell us if you were one of the people in the queue, or if you were a badminton or trampoline star back then.
