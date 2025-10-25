I gathered up 15 photo memories from the Sunderland Echo archives to show what was happening on Wearside 60 years ago.
Relive a year when Brian Clough was knocking in goals for SAFC, the Bis Bar was the place to be and you could serve your own sweets at Joplings.
1. The swinging 60s
The ABC, Park Lane, Bis Bar and Notarianni's pictured in April 1965. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. The end of the Gaumont
The stark outline of the Havelock Cinema (lately the Gaumont) which was demolished to make way for redevelopment in 1965. | se Photo: se
3. A special performance
Mavis Taylor, from Hartlepool, meets actress Margaret Lockwood at the Sunderland Empire in November 1965. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Villette Road view
Looking East along Villette Rd in 1965. There's lots of makes of cars for you to recognise in this scene. | se Photo: se