Sunderland: Stylish in the 1960s

I'm going back in time to examine Sunderland in 1965 with cafes, sport and social life all included

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 25th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

It’s 1965 - the year when Take Your Pick and The Saint were on TV, Petula Clark was Downtown in the charts and all this was happening in Sunderland.

I gathered up 15 photo memories from the Sunderland Echo archives to show what was happening on Wearside 60 years ago.

Relive a year when Brian Clough was knocking in goals for SAFC, the Bis Bar was the place to be and you could serve your own sweets at Joplings.

The ABC, Park Lane, Bis Bar and Notarianni's pictured in April 1965.

1. The swinging 60s

The ABC, Park Lane, Bis Bar and Notarianni's pictured in April 1965. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

The stark outline of the Havelock Cinema (lately the Gaumont) which was demolished to make way for redevelopment in 1965.

2. The end of the Gaumont

The stark outline of the Havelock Cinema (lately the Gaumont) which was demolished to make way for redevelopment in 1965. | se Photo: se

Mavis Taylor, from Hartlepool, meets actress Margaret Lockwood at the Sunderland Empire in November 1965.

3. A special performance

Mavis Taylor, from Hartlepool, meets actress Margaret Lockwood at the Sunderland Empire in November 1965. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Looking East along Villette Rd in 1965. There's lots of makes of cars for you to recognise in this scene.

4. Villette Road view

Looking East along Villette Rd in 1965. There's lots of makes of cars for you to recognise in this scene. | se Photo: se

