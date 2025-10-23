Doing a Saturday 'big shop' in 1970's Sunderland

Sunderland life as it looked in 1970 - relive it all in these 15 photos

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

From shopping to the nightclub scene - we have memories of Wearside life as it looked 55 years ago.

That was the era when top band Edison Lighthouse were playing at Wetherells and the age of the steam locomotives was coming to an end at Doxfords.

Dave Watson signed for SAFC and Prime Minister Harold Wilson was on Wearside.

Take a look and relive an iconic era through these Sunderland Echo photos.

Shirley Ann Field was appearing in an Agatha Christie play at Sunderland Empire in 1970.

1. A visit from Shirley Ann

Shirley Ann Field was appearing in an Agatha Christie play at Sunderland Empire in 1970. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Singer Frankie Vaughan at The Seaburn Hotel in October 1970 where he signed autographs for his fans.

2. Frankie was in town

Singer Frankie Vaughan at The Seaburn Hotel in October 1970 where he signed autographs for his fans. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
St Peppers boutique in Maritime Place. It was a favourite in the 60s and into the 1970s.

3. Shopping at Sgt Peppers

St Peppers boutique in Maritime Place. It was a favourite in the 60s and into the 1970s. | se Photo: se

Photo Sales
Pictured with the first computer to be installed by Hepworth and Grandage in 1970 were technical engineer Mr D W Hobson (right) and works director Mr S G Waller.

4. All change at Hepworth and Grandage

Pictured with the first computer to be installed by Hepworth and Grandage in 1970 were technical engineer Mr D W Hobson (right) and works director Mr S G Waller. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandSunderland EchoSAFC
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice