That was the era when top band Edison Lighthouse were playing at Wetherells and the age of the steam locomotives was coming to an end at Doxfords.
Dave Watson signed for SAFC and Prime Minister Harold Wilson was on Wearside.
Take a look and relive an iconic era through these Sunderland Echo photos.
1. A visit from Shirley Ann
Shirley Ann Field was appearing in an Agatha Christie play at Sunderland Empire in 1970. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Frankie was in town
Singer Frankie Vaughan at The Seaburn Hotel in October 1970 where he signed autographs for his fans. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Shopping at Sgt Peppers
St Peppers boutique in Maritime Place. It was a favourite in the 60s and into the 1970s. | se Photo: se
4. All change at Hepworth and Grandage
Pictured with the first computer to be installed by Hepworth and Grandage in 1970 were technical engineer Mr D W Hobson (right) and works director Mr S G Waller. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo