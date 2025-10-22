The man who led Top of the Pops to one of its most successful eras says he’s just a Sunderland lad who got to live out his dreams.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryhope-born Chris Cowey has shared his life story with the Wearside Echoes podcast, which is sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions, in a fascinating episode which will be available from Tuesday, October 28.

Mixing with Madonna and The Spice Girls

Chris has had an amazing life. He tells us he's still waiting for the hard bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Cowey who has reflected on his days at Top of the Pops. | Photo: Mark Allan

He ran the iconic Top of the Pops show in the late 1990s and was soon mixing with the likes of Madonna and the Spice Girls.

But we wanted to know what Chris remembered about his life growing up on Wearside. Chris has shared fond details of the places he went, the nightclubs he loved and his first jobs in the entertainment industry.

Catch our previous episodes

All that will be available in the episode which you can hear on all major podcast platforms.

In the meantime, why not catch up on the first two episodes of series 3.

Terry Wall next to his picture of Roker Park. He has shared childhood memories with Wearside Echoes. | se

They were;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SAFC superfan Terry Wall who is known to his thousands of YouTube fans as the Mad Mistake.

Terry shares regular videos on social media in which he follows his beloved Sunderland.

Her whole life lay in the balance

Heart transplant patient Kayleigh Llewellyn. The now 18-year-old has looked back on the week when her whole future lay in the balance in 2019.

Heart transplant patient Kayleigh Llewellyn shares her life story in episode 2 of Wearside Echoes. | se

In an incredible interview, the Seaham teenager has talked about everything from her time in hospital to how she wants to make a difference to other people’s lives

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as those episodes, there are 14 to enjoy from the first two series of the podcast which was shortlisted for a national award earlier this year.

As well as Chris Cowey’s interview, there are still plenty more to come in series 3 of Wearside Echoes.

The 6 people who feature in this seasons's episodes of the Wearside Echoes podcast. | se/ugc/other 3rd party

From Sunderland to Los Angeles

In episode 4, we speak to former Sunderland man Richard Geere who now lives in Los Angeles and works for Disney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In episode 5, we have a fascinating interview with Sunderland’s ‘powerhouse of prayer’ Sister Mary Scholastica.

Mobility Care Solutions are sponsoring our third series of the Wearside Echoes podcast. | other 3rd party

She is the first welcoming face that many seafarers see when they visit the Port of Sunderland.

Memories of Bradley Lowery - a little boy with so much love to give

Our final episode is a moving interview with Gemma Lowery, the mum of the inspirational Bradley Lowery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wearside Echoes - the brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands. | se

Gemma looks back on her own childhood as well as the emotions of living life in the media spotlight as Bradley became the darling of the nation.

Wearside Echoes series 3 is available on all major podcasts platforms and we are delighted to have Mobility Care Solutions on board as our backers.

For all your mobility needs

If you’ve been looking for a mobility shop or mobility scooters near you, you need look no further. The team at Mobility Care Solutions are on hand to meet all of your mobility aids related needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad