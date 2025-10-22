Amazing podcast interviews with Sunderland people including the man who mixed with Madonna and the Spice Girls
Ryhope-born Chris Cowey has shared his life story with the Wearside Echoes podcast, which is sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions, in a fascinating episode which will be available from Tuesday, October 28.
Mixing with Madonna and The Spice Girls
Chris has had an amazing life. He tells us he's still waiting for the hard bit.
He ran the iconic Top of the Pops show in the late 1990s and was soon mixing with the likes of Madonna and the Spice Girls.
But we wanted to know what Chris remembered about his life growing up on Wearside. Chris has shared fond details of the places he went, the nightclubs he loved and his first jobs in the entertainment industry.
Catch our previous episodes
All that will be available in the episode which you can hear on all major podcast platforms.
In the meantime, why not catch up on the first two episodes of series 3.
They were;
Terry shares regular videos on social media in which he follows his beloved Sunderland.
Her whole life lay in the balance
Heart transplant patient Kayleigh Llewellyn. The now 18-year-old has looked back on the week when her whole future lay in the balance in 2019.
In an incredible interview, the Seaham teenager has talked about everything from her time in hospital to how she wants to make a difference to other people’s lives
As well as those episodes, there are 14 to enjoy from the first two series of the podcast which was shortlisted for a national award earlier this year.
As well as Chris Cowey’s interview, there are still plenty more to come in series 3 of Wearside Echoes.
In episode 4, we speak to former Sunderland man Richard Geere who now lives in Los Angeles and works for Disney.
Richard was the accompanist and arranger for the well known Sunderland dance troupe Rosslyn Babes from 1974 to 1980, before swapping the UK for the USA.
In episode 5, we have a fascinating interview with Sunderland’s ‘powerhouse of prayer’ Sister Mary Scholastica.
She is the first welcoming face that many seafarers see when they visit the Port of Sunderland.
Memories of Bradley Lowery - a little boy with so much love to give
Our final episode is a moving interview with Gemma Lowery, the mum of the inspirational Bradley Lowery.
Bradley died aged 6 in 2017 after a courageous battle with neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer.
Gemma looks back on her own childhood as well as the emotions of living life in the media spotlight as Bradley became the darling of the nation.
Wearside Echoes series 3 is available on all major podcasts platforms and we are delighted to have Mobility Care Solutions on board as our backers.
For all your mobility needs
If you’ve been looking for a mobility shop or mobility scooters near you, you need look no further. The team at Mobility Care Solutions are on hand to meet all of your mobility aids related needs.
Whether you require daily living aids to help you manage everyday activities more independently, or whether you’re seeking vehicle adaptations so you can travel under your own steam, their friendly and professional team can help you find the right products and equipment to suit your individual needs.