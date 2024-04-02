Search for stories of Sunderland's D-Day heroes

'The invasion is going well'
By Chris Cordner
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 16:03 BST
The countdown is on to the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

We want your family's memories of the day the world was changed forever.

The liberation of Europe began on June 6, 1944 and the Sunderland Echo's 6 o'clock edition provided readers with latest detail of the campaign.

A historic front page from the Sunderland Echo in 1944.A historic front page from the Sunderland Echo in 1944.
A historic front page from the Sunderland Echo in 1944.

We reported: "Invasion Is Going Well."

Alongside the harder news was a front page advert for Binns - tweeds for 7s 6d, and blazer flannel for 5s 5d.

Liverpool House in High Street West was selling shopping bags for 4 shillings and fourpence, and rug yarn was nine shillings and ten pence.

Adverts for Binns and Liverpool House shared the front page along with reports from the invasion.Adverts for Binns and Liverpool House shared the front page along with reports from the invasion.
Adverts for Binns and Liverpool House shared the front page along with reports from the invasion.

There was a display of new prams at Binns showroom in Park Lane plus news of that day's blackout time which was 11.30pm to 4.20am.

Echo newspaper sellers who were besieged by eager readers wanting the latest news on June 6, 1944.Echo newspaper sellers who were besieged by eager readers wanting the latest news on June 6, 1944.
Echo newspaper sellers who were besieged by eager readers wanting the latest news on June 6, 1944.

Echo newspaper deliverers were besieged as they brought the latest editions of the paper to the streets.

It is only a matter of months until the world remembers the heroics of the Forces who risked their lives to liberate Europe.

Did you have a relative who was a part of the D Day landings? Share their story by emailing [email protected] 

