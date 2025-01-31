Suffolk Street: A rich history remembered in 9 retro Sunderland images

By Chris Cordner

Published 31st Jan 2025, 14:01 BST

Few roads have a history like this street in Sunderland.

Suffolk Street was bombed in 1940 and yet its residents still remained resilient.

There has been plenty to talk about in the street ever since, as these Sunderland Echo archive memories from 1940 to 2015 show.

Have a look.

Wreckage in Suffolk Street after A German plane crashed nearby.

1. The scene in 1940

Wreckage in Suffolk Street after A German plane crashed nearby. | se

Workers survey the damage to a shop after the plane crash in Suffolk Street.

2. The aftermath

Workers survey the damage to a shop after the plane crash in Suffolk Street. | se

Wheels of the German bomber which crashed in the back lane at Suffolk Street in 1940.

3. Examining the debris

Wheels of the German bomber which crashed in the back lane at Suffolk Street in 1940. | se

These people were given temporary homes after theirs were damaged by enemy bombs in 1940, but they still managed to enjoy a game of dominoes,

4. Unbowed in 1940

These people were given temporary homes after theirs were damaged by enemy bombs in 1940, but they still managed to enjoy a game of dominoes, | se

