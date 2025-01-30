Rare photos of Sunderland's fightback against the Nazis in 1940
Imagine what it must have been like for the people of Wearside who lived through the Second World War.
On duty in the ARP Report Centre
We found some incredible photos of Sunderland workers on duty in 1940.
One was taken in the air raid control centre, and another showed an aircraft spotter looking out for the Luftwaffe. Brave souls indeed.
The scene in the ARP Report Centre shows many telephonists on duty and manning the telephones.
Watching for enemy aircraft
Look at the vigilant aircraft spotter who was looking to the skies for enemy aircraft as part of the Northern Command cover of Sunderland.
And how about this look back at Wearside in 1937 when an anti-aircraft gun was being delivered to the town.
The people of Wearside went through the toughest of times as they faced hardships and constant threats from bombing.
As the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War approaches, we want to pay tribute to those who lived through it all.
We want to know if your relatives shared memories of life during the war years.
If they did, tell us more by emailing [email protected].
