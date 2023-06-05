News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers

The nine pop-star posters Sunderland folk remember having on their walls in years gone by

Revealed: The stars you had on posters on your Sunderland walls

By Chris Cordner
Published 5th Jun 2023, 17:05 BST- 2 min read

We all did it back in the day. We had posters of the heartthrob singers, film stars and sports heroes on our walls at home.

Which was the celebrity who was on your poster? We asked followers of Wearside Echoes and they came up with a huge list.

But which was top? Let's take a look.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

David Cassidy - the US singer songwriter was tops for a lot of you including Lorraine Hudson, Christine Kirby and Linda Donnelly.

Most Popular

Puppy love? It's Donny Osmond

Donny Osmond - another American heartthrob and a favourite with Wendy Weightman, Linda Hall, and Lorna Webster.

Bay City Rollers - They sang Shang-A-Lang and they ran as chart toppers in the 70s. Fans on Wearside included Elaine Gittins, Karen Robson and Kath Willcock.

Rollers fans in Sunderland in 1975.Rollers fans in Sunderland in 1975.
Rollers fans in Sunderland in 1975.

The Beatles - John, Paul George and Ringo were tops for Ann Bell and Kathleen Elliott.

The Beatles at Sunderland Empire in 1963.The Beatles at Sunderland Empire in 1963.
The Beatles at Sunderland Empire in 1963.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

T Rex and Marc Bolan - The 20th Century boys were a hit with Caroline Ellis, Linda Loughlin and Jackie Pattison.

Re-light your Take That fire

Take That - Kelly Jacklyn was a big fan of the band which came to Sunderland in 2011.

David Bowie - He was a music maestro with hits such as Under Pressure, Heroes and Life On Mars - and Derek Heydon, Lorna Webster and more loved him.

David Bowie in concert at Roker Park in 1987.David Bowie in concert at Roker Park in 1987.
David Bowie in concert at Roker Park in 1987.

Bros - Tracey Parkin, Lynn Rankin. Just two of the band's many fans.

It's Now Or Never for your Elvis memories

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elvis Presley - Kathleen Allan Naisbett, Lilian Loraine, Yvonne Cooper, and Maureen Harrison loved The King.

Rolling Stones - Let's hear it for Carol Hatton and Linda Johnson who had posters of the Stones on their wall.

Bill Wyman was in the North East in 1987 to give aspiring young musicians a chance of a life-time. Here he is with Andy Fariweather-Lowe who helped assess the tapes.Bill Wyman was in the North East in 1987 to give aspiring young musicians a chance of a life-time. Here he is with Andy Fariweather-Lowe who helped assess the tapes.
Bill Wyman was in the North East in 1987 to give aspiring young musicians a chance of a life-time. Here he is with Andy Fariweather-Lowe who helped assess the tapes.

It's a great list and you had many more childhood heroes to tell us about. Thanks to the 1,700 Wearside Echoes members who followed the story and the dozens who left comments.

Which posters did you have on your wall? Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:MusicFilm