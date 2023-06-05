We all did it back in the day. We had posters of the heartthrob singers, film stars and sports heroes on our walls at home.

Which was the celebrity who was on your poster? We asked followers of Wearside Echoes and they came up with a huge list.

But which was top? Let's take a look.

David Cassidy - the US singer songwriter was tops for a lot of you including Lorraine Hudson, Christine Kirby and Linda Donnelly.

Puppy love? It's Donny Osmond

Donny Osmond - another American heartthrob and a favourite with Wendy Weightman, Linda Hall, and Lorna Webster.

Bay City Rollers - They sang Shang-A-Lang and they ran as chart toppers in the 70s. Fans on Wearside included Elaine Gittins, Karen Robson and Kath Willcock.

Rollers fans in Sunderland in 1975.

The Beatles - John, Paul George and Ringo were tops for Ann Bell and Kathleen Elliott.

The Beatles at Sunderland Empire in 1963.

T Rex and Marc Bolan - The 20th Century boys were a hit with Caroline Ellis, Linda Loughlin and Jackie Pattison.

Re-light your Take That fire

Take That - Kelly Jacklyn was a big fan of the band which came to Sunderland in 2011.

David Bowie - He was a music maestro with hits such as Under Pressure, Heroes and Life On Mars - and Derek Heydon, Lorna Webster and more loved him.

David Bowie in concert at Roker Park in 1987.

Bros - Tracey Parkin, Lynn Rankin. Just two of the band's many fans.

It's Now Or Never for your Elvis memories

Elvis Presley - Kathleen Allan Naisbett, Lilian Loraine, Yvonne Cooper, and Maureen Harrison loved The King.

Rolling Stones - Let's hear it for Carol Hatton and Linda Johnson who had posters of the Stones on their wall.

Bill Wyman was in the North East in 1987 to give aspiring young musicians a chance of a life-time. Here he is with Andy Fariweather-Lowe who helped assess the tapes.

It's a great list and you had many more childhood heroes to tell us about. Thanks to the 1,700 Wearside Echoes members who followed the story and the dozens who left comments.