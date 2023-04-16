News you can trust since 1873
They all shared their opinion 12 years ago and we love them for it.

11 times you were pictured in Sunderland, talking Sunderland station, bad weather and Eurovision

From Eurovision to Take That. The Echo has asked you for your opinion on just about every topic imaginable over the years.

By Chris Cordner
Published 16th Apr 2023, 17:21 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 17:22 BST

But do you remember the day we stopped you in the street and got you on camera? We do, and here’s a reminder of the folk who kind-heartedly gave their views on the topic of the day in 2010, 2011 and 2012.

We asked you about train services in the bad weather, and what you thought about Eurovision. You had views on Sunderland station and much more too.

See if you can spot someone you know in our retro round-up as we say ‘thanks for the memories – and your comments’ all those years ago.

Vicky Turton shared her views on the Eurovision Song Contest when we caught up with her in 2011.

1. Going Euro

Vicky Turton shared her views on the Eurovision Song Contest when we caught up with her in 2011. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

Tom Purvis spoke to us about the modernised Sunderland Central railway station in 2010.

2. Tom's turn

Tom Purvis spoke to us about the modernised Sunderland Central railway station in 2010. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

Sarah Calvert was full of smiles after getting her ticket to see Take That at the Stadium of Light in 2011.

3. Take That fan Sarah

Sarah Calvert was full of smiles after getting her ticket to see Take That at the Stadium of Light in 2011. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

Jackson Brown joined us for a chat about Eurovision 12 years ago.

4. Jackson in the picture

Jackson Brown joined us for a chat about Eurovision 12 years ago. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

