11 times you were pictured in Sunderland, talking Sunderland station, bad weather and Eurovision

From Eurovision to Take That. The Echo has asked you for your opinion on just about every topic imaginable over the years.

But do you remember the day we stopped you in the street and got you on camera? We do, and here’s a reminder of the folk who kind-heartedly gave their views on the topic of the day in 2010, 2011 and 2012.

We asked you about train services in the bad weather, and what you thought about Eurovision. You had views on Sunderland station and much more too.

See if you can spot someone you know in our retro round-up as we say ‘thanks for the memories – and your comments’ all those years ago.

Going Euro Vicky Turton shared her views on the Eurovision Song Contest when we caught up with her in 2011.

Tom's turn Tom Purvis spoke to us about the modernised Sunderland Central railway station in 2010.

Take That fan Sarah Sarah Calvert was full of smiles after getting her ticket to see Take That at the Stadium of Light in 2011.

Jackson in the picture Jackson Brown joined us for a chat about Eurovision 12 years ago.

