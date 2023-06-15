News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Nine Southmoor prom memories from a superbly sunny evening for Sunderland in 2013

9 photos to bring back your memories of the 2013 Southmoor prom

By Chris Cordner
Published 15th Jun 2023, 12:28 BST

What a wonderful display of suits, gowns, tiaras and hairstyles there were at the Southmoor prom that year.

Can you believe that 10 years have passed since this happened.

It's your Southmoor School prom which was held at Ramside Hall in Durham.

The Sunderland Echo had a photographer there to capture the occasion and here is your chance to browse through those memories once more.

Lots of faces to spot in this 2013 collection. See how many you recognise.

1. Lots of faces to spot in this 2013 collection. See how many you recognise.

Lots of faces to spot in this 2013 collection. See how many you recognise.

Photo Sales
Ready to go into their prom.

2. Ready to go into their prom.

Ready to go into their prom.

Photo Sales
Can you believe it was 10 years ago? Photo time for these Southmoor students.

3. Can you believe it was 10 years ago? Photo time for these Southmoor students.

Can you believe it was 10 years ago? Photo time for these Southmoor students.

Photo Sales
A suave look for these students.

4. A suave look for these students.

A suave look for these students.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Sunderland EchoMemoriesProms