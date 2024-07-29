The photo shop was a mainstay in Waterloo Place for years until its closure in 2005.
Have a look and process your own memories before you get in touch to tell us more.
1. Developing some great memories
Saxons remembered: A selection of super Sunderland scenes. | se
2. Ready for Bonfire Night
This youngster was getting ready for Bonfire Night when he was pictured in the store in 1952. | se
3. Plenty to recognise
Here's a view and some other famous Sunderland names from 1964. | se
4. Anne enjoys the music
Junior clerk Anne Page got a chance to listen to some music from the hi fi equipment on show in the showroom in 1975. | se
