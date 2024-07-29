Seven pictures of Saxons, the Sunderland photo shop in Waterloo Place

By Chris Cordner
Published 29th Jul 2024, 09:19 BST

Let’s develop some great memories of Saxons.

The photo shop was a mainstay in Waterloo Place for years until its closure in 2005.

The Sunderland Echo captured all of these scenes from the 1950s until its final days.

Have a look and process your own memories before you get in touch to tell us more.

Saxons remembered: A selection of super Sunderland scenes.

1. Developing some great memories

Saxons remembered: A selection of super Sunderland scenes. | se

Photo Sales
This youngster was getting ready for Bonfire Night when he was pictured in the store in 1952.

2. Ready for Bonfire Night

This youngster was getting ready for Bonfire Night when he was pictured in the store in 1952. | se

Photo Sales
Here's a view and some other famous Sunderland names from 1964.

3. Plenty to recognise

Here's a view and some other famous Sunderland names from 1964. | se

Photo Sales
Junior clerk Anne Page got a chance to listen to some music from the hi fi equipment on show in the showroom in 1975.

4. Anne enjoys the music

Junior clerk Anne Page got a chance to listen to some music from the hi fi equipment on show in the showroom in 1975. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesSunderland EchoSunderlandNostalgiaShopping

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.